Heat vs Stars, 36th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
36th Match (N), Brisbane, November 22, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
L
W
W
W
Stars
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W8 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 137.28 SR
BH-W10 M • 188 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 111.9 SR
MS-W10 M • 169 Runs • 21.13 Avg • 121.58 SR
MS-W10 M • 155 Runs • 22.14 Avg • 193.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 17.07 SR
BH-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 16.36 SR
MS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 14.75 SR
MS-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
BH-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.10 start, First Session 19.10-20.40, Interval 20.40-21.00, Second Session 21.00-22.30
|Match days
|22 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News
Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final
Marizanne Kapp rocked the top order with three wickets Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd steadied the chase
Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'
The legspinner wasn't required during Australia's T20 World Cup campaign but is now the second-leading wicket-taker in the WBBL
Schutt stars as Strikers dent Scorchers' finals hopes
Laura Wolvaardt, Smitri Mandhana, and Katie Mack all play important innings to set up a good total
Hamilton breaks WBBL records with stunning 5 for 8 in Brisbane Heat victory
The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL wicket before this match