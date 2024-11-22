Matches (16)
Heat vs Stars, 36th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

36th Match (N), Brisbane, November 22, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
9:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM Harris
8 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 137.28 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 188 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 111.9 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 169 Runs • 21.13 Avg • 121.58 SR
RA McKenna
10 M • 155 Runs • 22.14 Avg • 193.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 17.07 SR
S Pandey
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 16.36 SR
SF Day
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 14.75 SR
KJ Garth
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.10 start, First Session 19.10-20.40, Interval 20.40-21.00, Second Session 21.00-22.30
Match days22 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Marizanne Kapp rocked the top order with three wickets Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd steadied the chase

The legspinner wasn't required during Australia's T20 World Cup campaign but is now the second-leading wicket-taker in the WBBL

Laura Wolvaardt, Smitri Mandhana, and Katie Mack all play important innings to set up a good total

The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL wicket before this match

The Australia captain has picked up a knee injury and won't feature again for Sydney Sixers

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W962130.294
MR-W853100.208
BH-W853100.200
HH-W84480.257
PS-W8448-0.105
SS-W8347-0.425
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W8264-0.125
Full Table