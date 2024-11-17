Matches (39)
SA vs IND (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
WI vs ENG (2)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)

Heat vs Stars, 30th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match, Sydney, November 17, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
2:55 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM Harris
7 M • 237 Runs • 33.86 Avg • 137.79 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 114.47 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 131.74 SR
YH Bhatia
5 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 106.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 14.8 SR
S Pandey
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 17.33 SR
SF Day
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 15.75 SR
KJ Garth
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 13.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.55 start, First Session 13.55-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.15
Match days17 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W752100.291
MR-W853100.208
HH-W74380.572
PS-W74380.099
BH-W74380.084
SS-W7346-0.425
MS-W62440.072
AS-W7162-0.968
Full Table