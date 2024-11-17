Matches (39)
SA vs IND (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
WI vs ENG (2)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
Heat vs Stars, 30th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match, Sydney, November 17, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
BH-W Win & Bat
MS-W Win & Bat
BH-W Win & Bowl
MS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
L
L
W
W
Stars
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W7 M • 237 Runs • 33.86 Avg • 137.79 SR
BH-W10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 114.47 SR
MS-W10 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 131.74 SR
MS-W5 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 106.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 14.8 SR
BH-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 17.33 SR
MS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 15.75 SR
MS-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 13.5 SR
Squad
BH-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.55 start, First Session 13.55-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.15
|Match days
|17 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Faltum's best leads Melbourne Renegades to gripping derby victory
Renegades were 48 for 5 before a record-breaking recovery but Stars pushed hard late in their chase
Blistering Voll takes Thunder back to the top of the table
Beth Mooney made 97 for Perth Scorchers but Voll matched her score to seal a superb run chase at the MCG
Heat boost WBBL finals hopes, burn Sixers' chances
Grace Harris made 39 and Jess Jonassen took 3 for 24 as Heat defended 139 to defeat Sixers
BBL and WBBL introduce new player trade window
There will be a 10-day period after both finals where clubs can sign players under certain conditions