RESULT
30th Match, Sydney, November 17, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
138
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
(17.3/20 ov, T:139) 139/4

Heat won by 6 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
5/8
lucy-hamilton
Report

Hamilton breaks WBBL records with stunning 5 for 8 in Brisbane Heat victory

The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL before this match

AAP
17-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lucy Hamilton dismantled Melbourne Stars with 5 for 8, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL Drummoyne Oval, November 17, 2024

Lucy Hamilton dismantled Melbourne Stars with 5 for 8  •  Getty Images

Brisbane Heat 139 for 4 (Rodrigues 45) beat Melbourne Stars 138 (Garth 31*, Hamilton 5-8)
Brisbane Heat teenager Lucy Hamilton became the youngest player in WBBL history to take a five-wicket haul, skipping schoolies' week to bowl her side to a crucial six-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars.
Hamilton claimed the equal-second best figures in the competition's 10-year history on Sunday, with her 5 for 8 helping Heat bowl Stars out for 138.
Heat's batters made light work of the chase, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Charlie Knott leading the way and Heat reaching the target with 15 balls to spare.
Rodrigues hit 45 from 31, smashing two big sixes down the ground and five fours before being deceived by an Annabel Sutherland slower ball.
Heat's third straight win moved them back up into third on the ladder, while Stars' season is now almost over with two wins from seven matches.
Hamilton was crucial, after the 18-year-old entered Sunday's match without a wicket in her eight-game WBBL career. Weeks after finishing her QCE exams in Bundaberg and with her friends partying on the Gold Coast, she had the biggest day of her career.
After Sutherland got out of the blocks fast with 21, the left-armer bowled both her and Yastika Bhatia in her first over. She also had Meg Lanning caught behind for 13 edging a wide half volley, before having danger woman Tess Flintoff caught driving on the up to mid-off.
Hamilton then trapped Deepti Sharma lbw, becoming the first Heat bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul in the WBBL. Her figures sit second only to Megan Schutt's 6 for 19 in the competition's history, and level with Amanda-Jade Wellington's two returns of 5 for 8.
"All my mates are at schoolies at the moment, on the Goldy living it up," said Hamilton, adding she couldn't believe what had just happened. "Going out there today I was just trying to back myself. Getting my first wicket and getting 5-fa, all the girls were getting around me. It was really exciting. I've had to be patient, played a few games, and it finally came and was really thrilling."
Part of Australia's Under-19 side, Hamilton will finally move to Brisbane in the coming months after routinely making the five-hour commute down from Bundaberg.
"I was talking to my bowling coach the other day, and it's now about working on standing the seam up and just backing myself to swing the ball back in," Hamilton said. "Progressive training will help that, but it's having the confidence to be able to do that."
Only late hitting from Kim Garth and Maisy Gibson gave Stars a faint hope, but Heat still chased the target down with ease.
Lucy HamiltonJemimah RodriguesMelbourne Stars WomenBrisbane Heat WomenStars vs HeatWomen's Big Bash League

