Strikers vs Heat, 1st Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Adelaide, October 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Tomorrow
2:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 296 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 103.85 SR
KM Mack
10 M • 281 Runs • 28.1 Avg • 112.85 SR
GP Redmayne
10 M • 244 Runs • 24.4 Avg • 105.62 SR
GM Harris
10 M • 238 Runs • 23.8 Avg • 147.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Wellington
10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 12.75 SR
M Schutt
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 17.53 SR
NM Hancock
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 14.62 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 13 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.10 start, First Session 13.10-14.40, Interval 14.40-15.00, Second Session 15.00-16.30
Match days27 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

