RESULT
1st Match, Adelaide, October 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Prev
Next
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
133/5
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
(18/20 ov, T:134) 134/6

Heat won by 4 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

Report

WBBL round-up: Knott, Pandey star as Brisbane Heat topple defending champions

A round-up from the opening day of the WBBL season which sees six teams in action

ESPNcricinfo staff
27-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shikha Pandey played a key role with the ball, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL, Adelaide Oval, October 27, 2024

Shikha Pandey played a key role with the ball on her WBBL debut  •  Getty Images

Brisbane Heat 134 for 6 (Knott 44*) beat Adelaide Strikers 133 for 5 (McGrath 51*) by four wickets
Brisbane Heat earned a modicum of revenge for their defeat in last season's WBBL final by toppling defending champions Adelaide Strikers by four wickets in the opening game of the season. Having restricted Strikers to 133 for 5, Charli Knott controlled the chase with a crisp 44 off 30 balls although there was a late wobble when Megan Schutt claimed two wickets in three balls.
Grace Harris had laid a base for the chase before falling to superb caught and bowled by Jemma Barsby. When Lauren Winfield-Hill was bowled by Orla Prendergast, giving the Ireland allrounder her first wicket on debut, Strikers were back in the game but by the time Anesu Mushangwe struck with her first delivery - having been held back until the 16th over - the game was all-but done despite Schutt's intervention.
Strikers had struggled for momentum with the bat: after the powerplay they were 39 for 1 (despite the fourth over, bowled by Sianna Ginger, costing 20) and at the halfway mark 59 for 2. Laura Wolvaardt had been given a life on 0 when Grace Harris spilled a chance at mid-on but couldn't take advantage as she drove Shikha Pandey to mid-off where Jess Jonassen held on with a juggle.
Katie Mack and Tahlia McGrath lifted the tempo with a third-wicket stand of 53 off 41 balls but the middle order couldn't kick on with overs 14 to 17 bringing just 14 runs. McGrath, who has struggled in T20s this year, brought up a 40-ball half-century. Pandey and Jonassen were outstanding with the ball as their combined eight overs brought 3 for 30 with 25 dot balls.
Brisbane Heat WomenAdelaide Strikers WomenAustraliaStrikers vs HeatWomen's Big Bash League

Heat Innings
Player NameRB
GM Harris
caught2925
GP Redmayne
run out1111
L Winfield-Hill
bowled1011
JL Jonassen
caught2120
CR Knott
not out4430
L Harris
bowled96
N de Klerk
lbw02
SU Ginger
not out23
Extras(lb 4, w 4)
Total134(6 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W11020.794
AS-W1010-0.794
HH-W-----
MR-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
ST-W-----
