WBBL round-up: Knott, Pandey star as Brisbane Heat topple defending champions

Grace Harris had laid a base for the chase before falling to superb caught and bowled by Jemma Barsby. When Lauren Winfield-Hill was bowled by Orla Prendergast, giving the Ireland allrounder her first wicket on debut, Strikers were back in the game but by the time Anesu Mushangwe struck with her first delivery - having been held back until the 16th over - the game was all-but done despite Schutt's intervention.