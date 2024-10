WBBL round-up: Knott, Pandey star as Brisbane Heat topple defending champions

Brisbane Heat earned a modicum of revenge for their defeat in last season's WBBL final by toppling defending champions Adelaide Strikers by four wickets in the opening game of the season. Having restricted Strikers to 133 for 5, Charli Knott controlled the chase with a crisp 44 off 30 balls although there was a late wobble when Megan Schutt claimed two wickets in three balls.

Grace Harris had laid a base for the chase before falling to superb caught and bowled by Jemma Barsby. When Lauren Winfield-Hill was bowled by Orla Prendergast, giving the Ireland allrounder her first wicket on debut, Strikers were back in the game but by the time Anesu Mushangwe struck with her first delivery - having been held back until the 16th over - the game was all-but done despite Schutt's intervention.