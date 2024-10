Ten moments that have made the WBBL

It is one of the iconic moments in WBBL history . It had already been a dramatic day with the first semi-final decided by a stunning boundary catch from Haidee Birkett. But the extraordinary three-player run out to force a Super Over in the second match was at another level. With three needed off the last ball, Sophie Molineux, who had batted throughout Melbourne Renegades' chase, sliced over point and the ball appeared destined for the rope. "She's got a four," screamed commentator Jason Richardson. Then came a desperate dive from Erin Burns that flicked the ball back to Sarah Aley, who in turn hurled the return to Alyssa Healy . But the run-out chance was at the bowler's end. Healy collected and in one motion spun around with a gloveless right hand and threw down the stumps. "In terms of a team play, I don't think I've ever seen a more special one in the context of the match and what effect it had on the game," Ellyse Perry said. Burns added: "It was one of those moments where everything just seemed to fit perfectly. To tap it back but then Sarah to come around and the perfect throw into Midge and then to spin around no look at the stumps and throw down the other end is pretty awesome."