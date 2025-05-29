Lancashire vs Worcs, North Group at Manchester, Vitality Blast Men, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Manchester, May 29, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lancashire
A
A
W
L
L
Worcs
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|29 May 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
