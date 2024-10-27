Matches (26)
Renegades vs Sixers, 2nd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (D/N), Adelaide, October 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
6:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 13:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 114.94 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 182 Runs • 26 Avg • 122.14 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 126.2 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 167 Runs • 18.56 Avg • 99.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Coyte
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.73 Econ • 22 SR
GK Prestwidge
7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 15.11 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 14.85 SR
L Cheatle
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 16.84 SR
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)16.40 start, First Session 16.40-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.30, Second Session 18.30-20.00
Match days27 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

