Renegades vs Sixers, 2nd Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (D/N), Adelaide, October 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
W
L
L
L
Sixers
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 114.94 SR
MR-W10 M • 182 Runs • 26 Avg • 122.14 SR
SS-W10 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 126.2 SR
SS-W10 M • 167 Runs • 18.56 Avg • 99.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.73 Econ • 22 SR
MR-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 15.11 SR
SS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 14.85 SR
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 16.84 SR
Squad
MR-W
SS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.40 start, First Session 16.40-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.30, Second Session 18.30-20.00
|Match days
|27 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
