Evenly matched Punjab Kings and RCB fight for ticket to finale

Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 , in Mullanpur, will be a clash of two teams that share a past and the present. To begin with, both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are searching for their maiden IPL title. In fact, this is the first time since 2014 that PBKS have made it to the playoffs. They had topped the league stage then also, before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

While RCB have been a regular in the playoffs in the past few years, the last time they finished in the top two was in 2016. Just like PBKS in 2014, they went on to lose the final , to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PBKS' success in IPL 2025 has revolved around their uncapped Indian players. While RCB have traditionally been the home of the game's biggest superstars, they have shed that persona this time. Their captain Rajat Patidar has four international caps to his name, their vice-captain Jitesh Sharma nine.

The similarities don't end just there. Both teams have key bowlers coming in after brief injury layoffs. Yuzvendra Chahal missed PBKS' last two games with a wrist issue but is expected to be fit for Thursday's game. Similarly, RCB are set to be bolstered by Josh Hazlewood 's return after a shoulder rehab.

At the same time, both teams will be without an important player each. PBKS allrounder Marco Jansen has returned to South Africa to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, while RCB's Tim David is unlikely to be available due to the hamstring injury he picked up against SRH.

Whatever way you look at it, it's not easy to separate the two teams. If PBKS have the advantage of playing at home (though it's not a home game, technically), RCB will take confidence from their win against them at this venue earlier in the season . The good thing is that whoever loses on Thursday will get another shot at the final.

Not only are Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli the most experienced batters of their side, but also the leading run-getters . Kohli has 608 runs at a strike rate of 147.91; Shreyas 514 from 14 at 171.90. Of late, both have improved their game: Shreyas against pace, Kohli his overall intent.

But Kohli might have the upper hand on Thursday. Shreyas has scored just 25 runs in four innings in Mullanpur this season and has an underwhelming record against several RCB bowlers (more on that in the stats section). On the other hand, Kohli was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 73 off 54 balls the last time these two teams played here. After RCB won that game, Kohli turned towards Shreyas and celebrated animatedly. Apparently, Kohli did it in jest, but Shreyas did not seem to take it that way. So get ready for round 2.