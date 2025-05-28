Evenly matched Punjab Kings and RCB fight for ticket to finale

But Kohli might have the upper hand on Thursday. Shreyas has scored just 25 runs in four innings in Mullanpur this season and has an underwhelming record against several RCB bowlers (more on that in the stats section). On the other hand, Kohli was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 73 off 54 balls the last time these two teams played here. After RCB won that game, Kohli turned towards Shreyas and celebrated animatedly. Apparently, Kohli did it in jest, but Shreyas did not seem to take it that way. So get ready for round 2.