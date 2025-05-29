PBKS vs RCB, Qualifier 1 at Mohali, IPL, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 1 (N), Mullanpur, May 29, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
W
W
W
L
W
RCB
W
W
A
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 408 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 169.29 SR
PBKS10 M • 346 Runs • 43.25 Avg • 160.93 SR
RCB10 M • 505 Runs • 63.13 Avg • 150.74 SR
RCB8 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 172.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.63 Econ • 14.38 SR
PBKS7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.35 Econ • 12 SR
RCB10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 16 SR
RCB7 M • 12 Wkts • 9 Econ • 12.5 SR
Squad
PBKS
RCB
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|29 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Match Coverage
