With seam movement and bounce on offer, PBKS face the wrath of 'Hazlegod'

They call him Hazlegod. Fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) call him that, but so do Indian cricket fans of other stripes, for few can elude the grip of awe and terror that this 6'5" metronome can induce when he does his thing. Seldom does a social-media nickname feel as apt as this one does when a ball delivered by Josh Hazlewood rears at an unsuspecting batter like an instrument of god's wrath.

This is a man who can turn any pitch into a trampoline. Give him one with a bit of bounce in it, and he turns into, well, Hazlegod. Think back to April 24 , when he conceded just one run in a double-wicket 19th over that began with RCB's opponents needing 18 off 12 balls. The Hazlegodliest ball of that over wasn't even a wicket ball; it was too good to edge, leaping at Wanindu Hasaranga like a ball bowled by the Under-19s' spearhead to the Under-12s' wicketkeeper.

When Thursday dawned, however, a bit of uncertainty surrounded Hazlewood's powers. He hadn't played in more than a month, had come back to India later than most overseas players when IPL 2025 resumed after its mid-tournament suspension, and had only just recovered from a shoulder injury. And there would be no easing in; he was about to be thrust straight into Qualifier 1

But Hazlewood is used to coming back from injury layoffs, and the world is used to seeing him come back, approach the bowling crease with that deceptively effortless run-up, and land his first ball on that exacting length like he has never been away.

And so it was on Thursday against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The first ball Hazlewood bowled to Shreyas Iyer was his second ball, so he was sufficiently warmed up, and this ball was a reminder of every other ball he had bowled to the PBKS captain up to that point. Before this game, Hazlewood had bowled 19 balls to Iyer in all T20s, and dismissed him three times while conceding nine runs. It could have been four times in 20 balls; this one straightened from that trademark Hazlewood length and beat the outside edge as Iyer felt for it with an open-faced bat.

Soon enough, it was four dismissals in 22 balls, with a stereotypically Hazlewood kind of strike. This is putting it a little crudely, because Hazlewood probably makes dozens of micro-adjustments in every spell, but on the whole, no matter what the format, conditions and opposition may be, all he probably tells himself at the top of his mark is: "I'll hit a hard length, and we'll see how it goes."

This was hard length, in the corridor, with a scrambled seam, and it nipped away ever so slightly from the batter. Iyer may have pushed at it with a vertical bat in a longer-format game; here he attempted a cross-bat swipe. Neither response was guaranteed to avoid an edge, and Jitesh Sharma's gloves, as keepers' gloves usually do when Hazlewood is bowling, pointed up when he caught this top edge above his left shoulder.

It was an ugly-looking dismissal, but you can't divorce the batter's shot from the context of the match as it stood. This was the fourth over, and PBKS were two down, but it wasn't yet clear what a par total on this New Chandigarh pitch would look like. PBKS had come into this game with a line-up of extreme depth, but it had left them light on bowling - it seemed imperative, then, that they continued to back the aggressive style that had brought them this far in the tournament.

And instinct, especially when it's fine-tuned over two months of rigorous, T20-specific training, is hard to fight.

The first ball of Hazlewood's second over needed no putting in context. It was simply a brute. It was short and angled into Josh Inglis' body, and it sprang off the surface with minimal loss of pace. It grabbed at Inglis' throat, constricting him severely for room, and the miscued pull ballooned to long leg with the fielder barely needing to move. PBKS were 38 for 4.

It was becoming increasingly clear that PBKS weren't just facing the normal Hazlewood - a hard enough task - but Hazlewood bowling on a pitch with seam movement and inconsistent bounce. They were facing, in short, Hazlegod. There were balls climbing to the throat, and the odd one was going the other way too. Two balls after the Inglis dismissal, Marcus Stoinis bottom-edged an attempted pull off one that kept low, and was lucky not to play on.

According to ball-tracking data, there were 0.6 degrees of seam movement during the two powerplays on Thursday, compared to 0.5 degrees on average in IPL 2025. That doesn't sound like a lot, but couple that with the bounce, and the degree of difficulty becomes apparent: the average bounce during the PBKS innings was 3cm higher than the average bounce on previous New Chandigarh pitches this season. There was even more bounce (5cm more than the venue average) in the second innings, but RCB knew their target, and PBKS had been bowled out well short of setting them a challenging one.

And PBKS didn't know how the surface would play before they went out to bat. They were still finding out by the time Hazlewood came on. Where other bowlers may have given the batters a little more space and time to come to grips with the threat they were dealing with, Hazlewood simply blew them away, taking out two of their key players in the space of seven balls.

"The bowling unit was obviously back to the unit that bowled for most of the tournament, and again, we knew our roles really well," Hazlewood said in his post-match press conference. "But a little bit in the wicket to be honest, there was a little bit of seam movement, the bounce was probably a little bit inconsistent, so we sort of utilised that as best as we could."

It became clear when the chase began that PBKS could have made a match of it had they successfully revisited their total they were aiming for - Hazlewood felt 150-160 may have challenged RCB.

"Yeah, I think the conditions were… it was great to bowl first, I think, although we saw swing and seam throughout the whole game. Whenever a new ball was bowled there was a bit happening, so you've just got to utilise that.

"Probably from a Kings point [of view], they probably just had to pull back a little bit and try and get a score on the board, you know, 150-160 would have been a difficult chase potentially. But I think we only let them bat as well as they could have, through our bowling."

Hazlewood exemplified that with his lengths, and it was instructive - of the conditions as well as the self-effacing nature of the man - that he went back to talking about the pitch when he was asked how he handled his return from injury.

"On the injury layoff, worked really hard the last few weeks on the shoulder to get back, and got some good overs into it in the last sort of 10 days, and yeah, it's feeling not too bad. I was happy with tonight, the wicket helped obviously, didn't have to bowl any fast yorkers or anything like that, so yeah, it's feeling not too bad."