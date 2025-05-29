Stats: RCB's record win in playoffs
Key numbers from RCB's thumping win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025
60 Balls remaining when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed their chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday - the biggest such win for any team in an IPL playoff (or knockout) match. The previous record was by 57 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in last year's final.
2 IPL wins for RCB with ten or more overs to spare, including the victory against PBKS on Thursday. In 2018, they defeated then-Kings XI Punjab by 71 balls to spare. The two defeats to RCB are the only instances of the Punjab franchise losing with ten or more overs to spare in the IPL.
101 PBKS' total against RCB in New Chandigarh, the joint-third-lowest by any team in the IPL playoffs (or knockouts). The lowest is 82 all out by Deccan Chargers against RCB in the third-place match in 2010, followed by 87 all out by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the semi-final in 2008.
14.1 Overs PBKS batted on Thursday. It is the shortest all-out innings while batting first by any team in the IPL. The previous shortest was 15 overs by RCB against RR in 2014. Overall, it's the sixth shortest all-out innings in the IPL and the shortest in the playoffs (or knockouts).
9 Number of RCB players to win a Player-of-the-Match award this year, including Suyash Sharma on Thursday. Only Mumbai Indians (MI), ten in 2017, had more players winning the match award in an IPL season, while Delhi Daredevils had nine in 2009.
27 Runs scored by Shreyas Iyer in five matches in New Chandigarh this season. His average of 5.4 is the second lowest for a top-seven batter at a venue in an IPL season (minimum five innings). Shahid Afridi averaged 5.2 at Hyderabad in 2008, scoring 26 runs in five innings.
576 Balls Phil Salt took to complete 1000 IPL runs. Only two batters have got to the 1000-run milestone quicker - Andre Russell (545 balls) and Travis Head (575).
4 RCB made it to their fourth IPL final, having been there previously in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Only Chennai Super Kings (ten) and MI (six) have been in the more IPL finals, while KKR made four appearances.
15 out of 15 Times the team finishing No. 2 in the league phase made it to the final since the playoffs system was introduced in 2011. RCB are the latest to do so.
145 Balls the PBKS-RCB match lasted, the joint-third shortest completed game in the IPL (excluding shortened matches). The MI-KKR game at Wankhede in 2008 lasted only 125 balls, and the KXIP-RCB game in 2018 in Indore 140.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo