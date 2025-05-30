Hazlewood moves to No. 3 on Purple Cap table
Virat Kohli has remained fifth on Orange Cap table, taking his tally to 614
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) blew Punjab Kings (PBKS) away to march into IPL 2025 final on Thursday night. Here's how the Orange and Purple Cap tables look at the end of that game with only three more matches left in the tournament.
Josh Hazlewood marked a spectacular return after injury, taking three wickets to dismantle PBKS's top order with precision and swing. His spell at the start of the innings not only left PBKS reeling but also pushed him back into the top three of the Purple Cap standings. With 21 wickets form 11 innings, he has jumped to No. 3 spot.
Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with 24 wickets, continues to lead the table while Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, with 23, is behind him. Apart from Prasidh, Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult, who has 19 wickets and occupies the fourth position, will also be in action in the Eliminator on Friday.
Chasing a low score of 102 in New Chandigarh, RCB's Virat Kohli could only add 12 more runs to take his tally to 614 runs from 14 matches. Kohli maintained his fifth position on the Orange Cap table.
There was no change at the top with Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan (679) leading the table, followed by Shubman Gill (649) and Suryakumar Yadav (640) of MI. All three of them will be in action on Friday.
Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants has signed off the season with 627 runs and sits at No. 4.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.