Mohali and Mullanpur get a taste of local Test captain and an in-form home team

The cheer intensified further when Shubman Gill emerged. The fanfare when teams train isn't new, but this one carried extra warmth. It was an ode to Gill, local boy who has grown up playing here in Mohali, from his mid-teens after arriving in the city from Fazilka, a hamlet some 300km away, in Punjab.

Wednesday's appearance was his first since he had been named the India Test captain . So there was this obvious interest around the prodigal son returning home, even though the real home team - PBKS - was in the midst of their own training session about 30km away in Mullanpur, which houses the new stadium.

Several police personnel manning the main entrance also queued up to click pictures, but their hero had quietly given them the slip as he made his way into the main block, and to the nets behind the stadium, where he watched GT's young batters go through their drills.

Gill stood there observing, quietly giving them words of encouragement while gently warming up himself. He shadow-batted, and then faced some throwdowns - checking if his feet movement, bat follow-through and everything else was in order. Ten minutes later, he was out as he saw the rest of the session with his pads on, playing the role of a senior figure, as some of the others trained on the center wicket.

There was no sign of some of the other big stars, among them Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan. Ishant Sharma huffed and puffed his way through an intense 40-minute spell, head coach Ashish Nehra threw catches, and the team's physios made Instagram reels for players who came up to them requesting to time their sprints.

The intense net session was done away with following the one they had on Tuesday night in Mullanpur. This seemed like a quiet stroll in the park - just to get the body moving, give players the feel and get them adjusted to fielding in the evening heat.

A few hours prior to GT's training, it took a good 30 minutes to drive over from central Chandigarh to the new stadium in Mullanpur, where queues for tickets seemed even longer, with fans calling online tickets "inconvenient" because of the need to exchange them for physical ones at the venue. Even worse, the exercise had to be completed on non-match day. Good luck if you're turning up on match day looking for the physical version of the tickets you had already bought.

Fans queue up outside the IS Bindra Stadium for playoff tickets • Shashank Kishore/ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Inside, Mumbai Indians (MI) went through their drills exactly like how GT did. Except, some of the big boys were in attendance. Among them, Jasprit Bumrah the most excitable - as he challenged his mates, bowled his heart out for a good 45 minutes in near 40-degree afternoon heat. Bumrah and Trent Boult competed with each other with cranked-up intensities, troubling Krishnan Shrijith, Robin Minz and new recruit Jonny Bairstow . Then Mitchell Santner arrived and smacked the ball around.

All this as the ground staff carefully cordoned off the main squares and covered it with two layers of hessian, making the process of taking a peek at the deck virtually impossible.

The evening seemed like a blockbuster if you're a keen nets watcher. Arshdeep Singh swung it sideways, Priyansh Arya gave scant respect to seniority as he bashed the ball, and the PBKS coaches stood there applauding, while also engaging in some quiet chats with players by the side after their respective sessions.

While all of this happened, RCB were blissfully mid-air, recovering from a late-night finish , and only arriving on Wednesday evening. They will need to hit the ground running on match day, banking on intel from their analysts and their own experience of having played and won in Mullanpur when they last played PBKS

Come Thursday, the mood is unlikely to be this relaxed and friendly. The IPL is bracing for a full house, and hope it'll be a spectacle. PBKS are playing a playoff at home, for the first time. Never before have they had the kind of fanatical support like they do this year. Even during their peak year in 2014, Mohali didn't always sell out. But their exceptional season has led to a turnaround of their fan base.