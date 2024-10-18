Matches (30)
Strikers vs Heat, 1st Semi-Final at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final, Sydney, October 19, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Penna
3 M • 146 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 153.68 SR
KM Mack
4 M • 123 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 135.16 SR
GP Redmayne
3 M • 160 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 156.86 SR
L Harris
4 M • 127 Runs • 42.33 Avg • 192.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
E Larosa
4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 11.25 SR
A Wellington
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 12.28 SR
NM Hancock
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 16.8 SR
SU Ginger
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W43161.917
HH-W43160.905
MS-W43160.364
AS-W42240.041
ACTW4224-0.247
ST-W4224-0.324
MR-W4132-0.231
SS-W4132-0.721
PS-W4132-1.446
Full Table