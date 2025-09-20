Jurel on being around the Test team: 'How many people get this opportunity?'

Dhruv Jurel , the wicketkeeper-batter, is now a regular in India 's Test squad. But before India A 's ongoing four-day series against Australia A, he had only one first-class century to his name, that too from December 2022, when he scored 249 against Nagaland. And - guess what? - the lack of really big scores doesn't even bother him.

"Honestly, earlier it did matter to me whether my score was 100 or 150. But now I understand that the team's victory is more important," Jurel said after scoring 140 in 197 balls in India A's only innings in the drawn first game in Lucknow. "In first-class cricket, I have seven-eight (he has four) scores in the 90s, which could have been centuries.

"One of them was in the Ranchi Test [against England in February 2024], where I became Player of the Match and the team won the match. Cricket is a team game, and we play cricket so that the team wins. Now I think more about the team's win than about my scores."

In Ranchi, playing only his second Test, Jurel batted at No. 7 in India's first innings and scored 90, before scoring 39 not out in the second as India won by five wickets.

Jurel, 24, first got into the India A set-up in December 2023 on the tour of South Africa. There, in the second four-day game in Benoni, he scored 69 in India A's only innings, and was in the Test squad for India's next home series against England. Just one-and-a-half months later, he had a Test cap to his name in Rajkot. So far, he has played five Tests - usually when Rishabh Pant hasn't been around - including in Australia and in England, and has 255 runs and 11 dismissals to show for it.

"Staying with or around the [India] team definitely gives you confidence," he said. "I consider myself very lucky and privileged that I got the chance to play Tests for India and to be with the team. Even if you are not playing, when seniors are around. you learn so many things from them. In a country of billions, how many people get this opportunity?"

"I take it one match at a time, and don't think too far ahead. The more you think, the more pressure you put on yourself" Dhruv Jurel

Curiously, Jurel's overall numbers with the bat have improved since he started playing Test cricket (he has also played four T20Is). Before his Test debut, Jurel averaged 46 in first-class cricket, and had one century and five half-centuries from 19 innings. Since then, his average has gone up to 54-plus, and he has one century and seven half-centuries in 18 innings. These include valuable innings for India A, and the 93 he scored for Rest of India against Mumbai in last season's Irani Cup.

"Everyone dreams of playing for India. When I got the Test cap, I realised, 'yes, this can happen'," Jurel said. "I come from a small city, Agra. It feels really good that I could make my parents and the people there proud. Where I come from, there wasn't even a proper wicket. I practiced on a cement wicket. So people there should feel that no matter where you come from, you can still make it, as long as you work hard with a true heart."

India will start their home Test season next month, and play two Tests each against West Indies and South Africa. Jurel will most likely be in the squad, whether or not he gets a chance to play, which will be dependent on Pant's fitness.