Pant heads to BCCI's Centre of Excellence to restart training

Jurel kept wicket in both England innings in the game, and while Pant was available to bat if needed in India's second, he wasn't required to as Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar - the last two ordinarily below Pant in the batting order - scored centuries to save the Test, which kept the series 2-1 in England's favour. India went on to win the final Test without Pant to square the series 2-2.