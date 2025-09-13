Green, Royals' batting might hand TKR their third loss in a row

Barbados Royals 172 for 3 (de Kock 55, Alleyne 36, Rutherford 32*) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 166 for 8 (Pooran 45, Pollard 36, Green 3-9) by seven wickets

An all-round show from bottom-placed Barbados Royals spoiled Trinbago Knight Riders ' plans of finishing on top of the points table - for now - with their third loss in a row at the end of their league stage. TKR are still second and on the same points as table-toppers St Lucia Kings, who have one game in hand.

After a delayed start because of rain, Royals reduced TKR to 34 for 3 in the powerplay as Green sent the openers back and Sams took a return catch to dismiss Joshua Da Silva. Green soon had Keacy Carty caught behind, which brought together captain Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard and the duo started with three sixes in an over off Zishan Motara to lift TKR past 50. A boundary drought of 22 balls followed before Pooran broke the shackles and Pollard belted two more sixes before holing out for 36 off 25. Pooran ambled along to fall for 45 off 43 and TKR were 142 for 7 at the start of the last over before Pooran also holed out, and Akeal Hosein lifted the score and their spirits by ending the innings with 4, 6, 6 and 6 off Sherfane Rutherford.

De Kock gave the chase a flying start with his usual swipes on the leg side which resulted in three sixes and a 31-ball fifty. De Kock had a new opening partner in Kadeem Alleyne, who picked up pace later in a rapid fifty stand and powerplay of 62 for 0. Hosein broke the stand in ninth over but Royals were well on top, needing just 70 off the last 60. Pollard, Sunil Narine and Usman Tariq then put the brakes that led to a soft dismissal of de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen holing out when he tried to end the spell of 20 boundary-less balls.