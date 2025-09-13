Matches (12)
RESULT
28th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 12, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders

#2

166/8
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals

#6

(19/20 ov, T:167) 172/3

Royals won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/9
chris-green
Cricinfo's MVP
109.28 ptsImpact List
chris-green
Report

Green, Royals' batting might hand TKR their third loss in a row

Pollard and Pooran staged a TKR recovery from 41 for 4 but their total of 166 wasn't enough against de Kock, Powell and Rutherford

ESPNcricinfo staff
13-Sep-2025 • 22 hrs ago
Chris Green finished with stunning figures of 4-1-9-3, Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025, Bridgetown, September 12, 2025

Chris Green finished with stunning figures of 4-1-9-3  •  CPL T20/Getty Images

Barbados Royals 172 for 3 (de Kock 55, Alleyne 36, Rutherford 32*) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 166 for 8 (Pooran 45, Pollard 36, Green 3-9) by seven wickets
An all-round show from bottom-placed Barbados Royals spoiled Trinbago Knight Riders' plans of finishing on top of the points table - for now - with their third loss in a row at the end of their league stage. TKR are still second and on the same points as table-toppers St Lucia Kings, who have one game in hand.
The victory for Royals, who are out of the playoffs race, was scripted by Chris Green's frugal figures of 3 for 9 along with two wickets apiece from Ramon Simmonds and Daniel Sams before Quinton de Kock, Kadeem Alleyne, Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell helped finish the chase of 167 with an over to spare. It's the first time TKR have lost three in a row since 2022, and it comes straight after their five wins on the bounce.
After a delayed start because of rain, Royals reduced TKR to 34 for 3 in the powerplay as Green sent the openers back and Sams took a return catch to dismiss Joshua Da Silva. Green soon had Keacy Carty caught behind, which brought together captain Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard and the duo started with three sixes in an over off Zishan Motara to lift TKR past 50. A boundary drought of 22 balls followed before Pooran broke the shackles and Pollard belted two more sixes before holing out for 36 off 25. Pooran ambled along to fall for 45 off 43 and TKR were 142 for 7 at the start of the last over before Pooran also holed out, and Akeal Hosein lifted the score and their spirits by ending the innings with 4, 6, 6 and 6 off Sherfane Rutherford.
De Kock gave the chase a flying start with his usual swipes on the leg side which resulted in three sixes and a 31-ball fifty. De Kock had a new opening partner in Kadeem Alleyne, who picked up pace later in a rapid fifty stand and powerplay of 62 for 0. Hosein broke the stand in ninth over but Royals were well on top, needing just 70 off the last 60. Pollard, Sunil Narine and Usman Tariq then put the brakes that led to a soft dismissal of de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen holing out when he tried to end the spell of 20 boundary-less balls.
TKR would have hoped for a turnaround after bringing the equation to 45 off 24 but Powell took 18 off an Andre Russell over before Rutherford finished things off with four sixes in the space of five balls from Pollard.
Chris GreenQuinton de KockTrinbago Knight RidersBarbados RoyalsTrinbago vs RoyalsCaribbean Premier League

Win Probability
BR 100%
TKRBR
100%50%100%TKR InningsBR Innings

Over 19 • BR 172/3

Royals won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Royals Innings
Player NameRB
Q de Kock
caught5535
K Alleyne
caught3627
HE van der Dussen
caught715
SE Rutherford
not out3226
R Powell
not out2711
Extras(b 2, lb 9, w 4)
Total172(3 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK1053120.746
TKR1064120.018
ABF105411-0.757
GAW954100.336
STKNP10468-0.110
BR9265-0.023
Full Table