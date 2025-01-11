Mohammed Shami returns for India's T20I series against England

Since returning to domestic cricket in November 2024, Shami played all nine of Bengal's T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.85. He played only three of Bengal's seven 50-over games in the following Vijay Hazare Trophy though, with five wickets at an average of 25.80. During this period, there was constant speculation over whether Shami would be passed fit to join the India Test squad in Australia but that did not happen due to a recurring swelling in his knee.