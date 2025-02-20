Matches (10)
Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Feb 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Group A (D/N), Dubai (DICS), February 20, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
L
India
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 337 Runs • 84.25 Avg • 83.83 SR
BAN9 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 95.19 SR
IND7 M • 326 Runs • 46.57 Avg • 135.26 SR
IND7 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 91.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.32 Econ • 27 SR
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 23.81 SR
IND6 M • 14 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 21 SR
IND8 M • 8 Wkts • 4.26 Econ • 48.25 SR
Squad
BAN
IND
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4844
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|20 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
