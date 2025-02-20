Matches (10)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Champions Trophy (1)

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A at Dubai, Champions Trophy, Feb 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Group A (D/N), Dubai (DICS), February 20, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
6 M • 337 Runs • 84.25 Avg • 83.83 SR
Mahmudullah
9 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 95.19 SR
RG Sharma
7 M • 326 Runs • 46.57 Avg • 135.26 SR
Shubman Gill
7 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 91.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.32 Econ • 27 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 23.81 SR
Arshdeep Singh
6 M • 14 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 21 SR
AR Patel
8 M • 8 Wkts • 4.26 Econ • 48.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
IND
Player
Role
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
Top order Batter
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 
Allrounder
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Soumya Sarkar 
Batting Allrounder
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4844
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days20 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy News

New Zealand cautious but Rachin Ravindra looks ready to go

New Zealand opener suffered a nasty head injury ten days ago but looked comfortable in the nets on the eve of the match against Pakistan

Babar's form in focus as Pakistan begin title defence

The hosts take on New Zealand in the tournament opener, having lost to them twice in the recent tri-series

Rizwan says Rauf is 'fully fit' for Champions Trophy opener

"He's bowling with full rhythm today, too. He's also putting work in the gym and isn't complaining of any pains"

Jamieson replaces Ferguson in New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad

Matt Henry is the only senior seamer left standing in the squad

What can India expect from Dubai's Champions Trophy pitches?

With five spinners in their squad, and three likely to start in their XI, slower surfaces could make them extremely hard to beat

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPT
BAN----
IND----
NZ----
PAK----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
AFG----
AUS----
ENG----
SA----
Full Table