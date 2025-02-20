Live Blog - India, Bangladesh begin their campaigns

Live
Live Blog - India, Bangladesh begin their campaignsBy Sidharth Monga
Rana gets captain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto didn't select Nahid Rana for this game, and the other Rana, India's Harshit, has dismissed him for a duck. A big drive on the up well away from the body, caught at short square cover. No loose ball from India, and Bangladesh have gone out looking to manufacture shots only to their dismay.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets a promotion to No. 4, and walks out in fluorescent green boots. India welcome him with a leg slip and some chn music. Bangladesh 2 for 2 in 2 overs.
Seam-up Shami strikes sixth ball
That upright release from Mohammed Shami is on display, eking out any seam movement that might be available with the new ball. Soumya Sarkar defends four balls before trying an extravagant drive on the up. The ball seams in, takes the inside edge, and KL Rahul takes a simple catch.
Bangladesh choose to bat, Shami and Kuldeep back for India
Going against most assessments, India wanted to field in Dubai, expecting batting to get easier under lights. They got their wish as Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though a fresh pitch, it is on the drier side. They are not expecting any dew, and are expecting the itch to slow down later.
Bangladesh have gone in with three quicks with Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to take up spin-bowling duties. No Nahid Rana there, though. No Mahmudullah either. Shanto wasn't asked if Mahmudullah is injured because it doesn't make sense to drop him. Surely?
India have gone back to what they believe is full strength. To the XI from the last ODI, they have made three changes. Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are back in for Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt.), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Mohammed Shami
A bat-first pitch?
Nasser Hussain and Mel Jones at the pitch report reckon that while this is a fresh pitch, it is one that could slow down and tire down in the second innings. Also there has been no dew in Dubai this year, according to the groundsmen. So this might be a bat-first pitch.
The ground dimensions: a long hit down the ground at 82m straight. One square boundary is bigger than the other by 74m to 62m so ends and match-ups will come into play. Toss not too far.
The Dubai leg kicks off
It's about noon in Dubai, and we are ready for India vs Bangladesh in Dubai. It is a pleasant 24 degrees for now, and the day is partly cloudy. In an hour, India and Bangladesh will kick off their campaigns. India are the form team and the favourites to win this thing, but Bangladesh can never be written off. Especially looking forward to their seamers.
Since it as a 1pm start, I wonder if the dew will make an appearance in this game. Usually it becomes a factor after 8pm or so by which time we will be in the deciding stages of this match if not entirely done with it. Welcome to our Live Report for all the fun.
