Live Blog - India, Bangladesh begin their campaigns

Shami, Kuldeep and Jadeja were back in the XI • Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

Going against most assessments, India wanted to field in Dubai, expecting batting to get easier under lights. They got their wish as Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though a fresh pitch, it is on the drier side. They are not expecting any dew, and are expecting the itch to slow down later.

Bangladesh have gone in with three quicks with Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to take up spin-bowling duties. No Nahid Rana there, though. No Mahmudullah either. Shanto wasn't asked if Mahmudullah is injured because it doesn't make sense to drop him. Surely?

India have gone back to what they believe is full strength. To the XI from the last ODI, they have made three changes. Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are back in for Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt.), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman