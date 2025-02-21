PCB writes to ICC after Pakistan's name omitted from logo in Ind vs Ban broadcast

The PCB has asked for an explanation from ICC over the omission of Pakistan's name in the Champions Trophy branding during the live broadcast of Thursday's match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. The logo in the top left corner of the broadcast carried the event name - Champions Trophy 2025 - but not the name of Pakistan, the hosts, for the entirety of the match, which India won by six wickets.

This was a departure from the broadcast graphics for the other matches of the tournament so far including the tournament opener between Pakistan played New Zealand in Karachi where the event name, as well as Pakistan's name was visible on the broadcast. It was also visible for today's game between Afghanistan and South Africa in Karachi. PCB is understood to be aggrieved at the situation and asked for assurances it will not happen again.

While the ICC is believed to have informally told PCB it was an early technical error, the explanation has left PCB dissatisfied. Graphics are prepared and provided to the live ICC feed well in advance; that Pakistan's name was on the logo for the opening game of the tournament has left PCB unconvinced over why the issue arose for the game between Bangladesh and India.

The ICC maintains the incident occurred due to a technical glitch and has clarified this is not an issue that will affect any future games, regardless of whether they are played in Pakistan or the UAE. The next game in the UAE will also be the tournament's most followed, with India taking on the official hosts Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.