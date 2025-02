Manjrekar: 'Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have seen better days'

Out of Pakistan's four losses in ODIs featuring all three of Afridi, Naseem and Rauf, two have come in multi-team events - against India at the Asia Cup 2023 and against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener. In both those matches, Pakistan conceded 300-plus scores bowling first.

"It was a kind of revelation for us in Sri Lanka when we had an encounter with Pakistan in the Asia Cup before the 2023 World Cup. We saw Shaheen Shah Afridi live up to expectations in the first game , which was rain affected, but as the tournament went on, we also got to see that Shaheen Shah Afridi wasn't the same bowler that he was before. The speed in the air had completely disappeared," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day . "

"So, all the trickery that he had was not the same without the speed in the air. Haris Rauf had the pace but was not quite able to lead [the attack] like [Jasprit] Bumrah does with his fast bowling. Naseem Shah has emerged as the best bowler on form. Yes, fast bowling is their main strength. There is almost nothing in the spin department. But even in the fast bowling, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have seen better days."