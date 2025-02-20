Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan were fine five percent of their match fee on Thursday for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener at the National Stadium in Karachi

The tournament hosts and defending champions lost to New Zealand by 60 runs on Wednesday.

Pakistan were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC said.

While on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction, deducting five percent of match fee.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence with no formal hearing required thereafter.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan had suffered another blow on Thursday, with Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the rest of the tournament with injury. Imam-ul-Haq has been approved by the ICC as Fakhar's replacement. They will next face India in Dubai on Sunday.