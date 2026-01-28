India opt to bowl, Kishan out with niggle
Arshdeep replaced him; New Zealand also made one change, bringing in Zak Foulkes for Kyle Jamieson
Toss India chose to bowl vs New Zealand
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to field in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. The hosts made one change, bringing in Arshdeep Singh for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the previous game.
Suryakyumar said that it felt like a good wicket in Vizag, and he noticed a lot of dew during practice which formed the basis of his decision to bowl first. "It is quite humid today and there will be dew and we think it will come onto the bat in the second innings," he said at the toss. "We need to repeat the good habits from the last year, learn from the last game and entertain the crowd."
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also wanted to bowl first and reckoned the dew would have plenty of say in the game. "Looks like a good wicket. The dew has set in and it might be a bit hard later on," he said. "We know the quality of this Indian team, but it looks like a good wicket and we will want to set up a score."
New Zealand also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Zak Foulkes for Kyle Jamieson. James Neesham wasn't fit to go for this game, according to Santner, while Lockie Ferguson is also still out.
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Harshit Rana, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Ravi Bishnoi
New Zealand: 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Zak Foulkes, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ish Sodhi