A mean bouncer to end proceedings in Visakhapatnam. Duffy digs it in outside leg, Kuldeep backs away and takes his eyes off while trying to pull. Gets a top edge that Seifert pouches it safely with the gloves. A 50-run win for New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I at Visakhapatnam, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|10
|10
|1
|0
|100.00
|2 (2b)
|2 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|3.4
|0
|33
|2
|9.00
|10
|2
|3
|0.4 - 0 - 3 - 1
(sla)
|4
|0
|26
|3
|6.50
|10
|2
|1
|2 - 0 - 12 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|44
|65
|10*
|9.29
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|42
|58
|4/14
|17.93
|126
|134
|4/11
|23.09
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|NZ
|75.09
|11(6)
|11.84
|13.76
|3/26
|3.16
|61.34
|NZ
|73.56
|62(36)
|68.86
|73.56
|-
|-
|-
|IND
|58.17
|65(23)
|97.14
|58.17
|-
|-
|-
|NZ
|55.75
|44(23)
|50.26
|55.75
|-
|-
|-
|NZ
|54.98
|39(18)
|46.65
|54.98
|-
|-
|-
10:30pm A convincing win for New Zealand could give them confidence so close to the T20 World Cup. This is a near-perfect game for them. Their batters were able to tee off and post a tall total. Their bowlers then nipped the challenge quite early. All this despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first. The only little concern for them tonight came in the middle-overs phase - both with bat and ball. There was a phase in their innings when they lost 65 for 6 after a 100-run opening stand, and then Dube's onslaught left them searching with the ball. That aside, it's as clinical a performance as it can get. Sadly for them, it has come a little too late in this T20I series.
Matt Henry: "Coming here and playing a good side, to bounce back shows a lot about the character of this group. The confidence is a big part of this. We had the belief we were not too far. A couple of good knock challenged them. Good to have a complete performance tonight. [Abhishek's wicket] Huge wicket for us. He's shown how dangerous a player he is. Seriously good catch from Devon [Conway]. Key is assessing conditions. Played on three very good surfaces, small ground. It's about keep fighting. As long as you can take wickets, that's what can stem the flow of runs."
Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: "We purposely played six batters. Wanted to have five bowlers and challenge ourselves. We wanted to play the players who were part of the World Cup squad, otherwise would have played other players. We have been batting well batting first. Wanted us to see how we bat when two or three down while chasing 180-200. With heavy dew, one or two partnerships like Dube batted, one partnership could have made a difference."
Mitchell Santner, New Zealand captain: "The way we started in the powerplay was what India were doing to us. Especially after the last game, you don't want guys to go into a shell. They set us up for a decent score. Finished up by Daryl, who took us to a good total. We are thinking about what we are likely to get at the World Cup. We have a couple of guys back for the last game, which is nice. Wickets at the start is crucial, makes our job as spinners easier."
Tim Seifert, Player of the Match: "Sometimes you get a bit lucky early on. The intent we wanted to put on the bowlers early, you get top edges sometimes. [Bumrah] He got me with a beauty last game. Looked to play straight, once you get the first ball with him, things get easier. The intent and putting pressure was what we wanted to do. No matter where we way, every wicket's going to be different. Being able to adapt and being yourself... If the pitches are anything like this series, the T20 World Cup will be high-scoring."
Right that is all we have for you from Vizag. Do join us for the fifth T20I in three days time. Meanwhile, there are also two days of WPL cricket. Do tune in with your comments and views. Till the next time, take care, stay hydrated! Ciao!
Full toss on middle and leg, heaved to deep midwicket
Length ball angling away, he opens the bat face to steer it to deep third
Length ball angling in, pulled to deep square leg
Duffy
Floated full outside off, reverse swept to short third. A fine night for Santner with the ball
Kuldeep Yadav is the last man in
Top edge, and Sodhi gobbles it. Another floated ball outside off. Bumrah once again goes for the slog sweep and gets a top edge towards short fine leg
Kiwi Khan: "Someone said 40 off the two spin overs! Well! 16 runs and 2 wickets!"
Tossed up on middle, he comes down the track and mistimes it tio long-on all along the ground
Charges down and drives it to cover
Fuller and wider outside off, reverse swept to short third
Tossed up wide outside off. Bishnoi moves to off to sweep it, gets it off the toe end towards mid-off
Henry Chappel: "The only ball that Harshit actually timed resulted in Dube's wicket! "
Bumrah off the mark with a four! Tossed up around off, it is the googly. He gets down on a knee and slog sweeps it through forward square leg
Jasprit Bumrah is in at No. 10
A fantastic catch running back from Santner. Shortish on middle, spinning in. Arshdeep goes back and across to heave it over backward square leg. Gets a top edge, Santner runs back from midwicket and takes it with a slide
Paul van Ryswyc: "Why cruel? He was out of his crease and run out. The law was applied. If he didn't want to be out he should have stayed in his crease. It's not called cruel when a bowler takes a wicket but slightly oversteps" Cruel because he had come down to run after the bowler delivered the ball, not before.
Tossed up outside off, he goes for the slog but misses
Arshdeep Singh
Catching practice for Ravindra! Sodhi anticipates the charge and throws it wider outside off. Rana reaches out to hit it but gets a top edge that goes towards short third's right
Follows Rana, who is backing up, with a length ball. It skids through, he gets an an inside edge and Seifert cannot hang on
Shortish outside off, he backs away and lofts it over extra cover. Rana slips and it will be just one
Sodhi to bowl out
Fired in on a length on the pads, tickled away just wide of short fine leg
Spins away from a length outside off, Rana only gets the cue ends back towards the bowler
Digs it in on off, he heaves it to deep midwicket
Sodhi misses it and Bishnoi gets a four! Tossed up on middle, he plays the reverse sweep but gets it off the top edge. Short third gets around, it lands short and spins away from him
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Toss
|India, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|India led the 5-match series 3-1
|Match number
|T20I no. 3672
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|28 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Rohan PanditDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 19 • IND 165/10
Seifert, Santner headline NZ's massive win despite Dube's 15-ball fifty
India opt to bowl, Kishan out with niggle
India vs New Zealand Highlights, 4th T20I - Dube's 23-ball 65 blitz in vain as India fall short
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|1
|bowled
|24
|15
|caught
|8
|8
|lbw
|39
|30
|caught
|2
|5
|run out
|65
|23
|caught
|9
|13
|not out
|10
|10
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|4
|2
|caught
|1
|3
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|165(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)