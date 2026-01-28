Matches (25)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (2)
WT20 WC Qualifier (3)
UAE vs IRE (1)
PAK vs AUS (1)
SA vs WI (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WPL (1)

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I at Visakhapatnam, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
4th T20I (N), Visakhapatnam, January 28, 2026, New Zealand tour of India
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
215/7
India FlagIndia
(18.4/20 ov, T:216) 165

New Zealand won by 50 runs

Player Of The Match
62 (36)
tim-seifert
Cricinfo's MVP
75.09 ptsImpact List
mitchell-santner
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Ravi Bishnoi* 
(rhb)
101010100.002 (2b)2 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jacob Duffy 
(rfm)
3.403329.0010230.4 - 0 - 3 - 1
Mitchell Santner 
(sla)
402636.5010212 - 0 - 12 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
446510*9.29
MatWktsBBIAve
42584/1417.93
1261344/1123.09
 Last BatKuldeep Yadav 1 (3b) FOW165/10 (18.4 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: New Zealand - 1 of 2, India - 1 of 2
DRS
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

W
1
1
1
18th
W
1
17th
4
W
W
1
16th
4
1
4
1
1
15th
W
1
4
6
Match centre 
Scores: Chandan Duorah | Comms: S Sudarshanan
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Mitchell Santner
NZ75.0911(6)11.8413.763/263.1661.34
Tim Seifert
NZ73.5662(36)68.8673.56---
Shivam Dube
IND58.1765(23)97.1458.17---
Devon Conway
NZ55.7544(23)50.2655.75---
Daryl Mitchell
NZ54.9839(18)46.6554.98---
View full list

10:30pm A convincing win for New Zealand could give them confidence so close to the T20 World Cup. This is a near-perfect game for them. Their batters were able to tee off and post a tall total. Their bowlers then nipped the challenge quite early. All this despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first. The only little concern for them tonight came in the middle-overs phase - both with bat and ball. There was a phase in their innings when they lost 65 for 6 after a 100-run opening stand, and then Dube's onslaught left them searching with the ball. That aside, it's as clinical a performance as it can get. Sadly for them, it has come a little too late in this T20I series.

Matt Henry: "Coming here and playing a good side, to bounce back shows a lot about the character of this group. The confidence is a big part of this. We had the belief we were not too far. A couple of good knock challenged them. Good to have a complete performance tonight. [Abhishek's wicket] Huge wicket for us. He's shown how dangerous a player he is. Seriously good catch from Devon [Conway]. Key is assessing conditions. Played on three very good surfaces, small ground. It's about keep fighting. As long as you can take wickets, that's what can stem the flow of runs."

Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: "We purposely played six batters. Wanted to have five bowlers and challenge ourselves. We wanted to play the players who were part of the World Cup squad, otherwise would have played other players. We have been batting well batting first. Wanted us to see how we bat when two or three down while chasing 180-200. With heavy dew, one or two partnerships like Dube batted, one partnership could have made a difference."

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand captain: "The way we started in the powerplay was what India were doing to us. Especially after the last game, you don't want guys to go into a shell. They set us up for a decent score. Finished up by Daryl, who took us to a good total. We are thinking about what we are likely to get at the World Cup. We have a couple of guys back for the last game, which is nice. Wickets at the start is crucial, makes our job as spinners easier."

Tim Seifert, Player of the Match: "Sometimes you get a bit lucky early on. The intent we wanted to put on the bowlers early, you get top edges sometimes. [Bumrah] He got me with a beauty last game. Looked to play straight, once you get the first ball with him, things get easier. The intent and putting pressure was what we wanted to do. No matter where we way, every wicket's going to be different. Being able to adapt and being yourself... If the pitches are anything like this series, the T20 World Cup will be high-scoring."

Right that is all we have for you from Vizag. Do join us for the fifth T20I in three days time. Meanwhile, there are also two days of WPL cricket. Do tune in with your comments and views. Till the next time, take care, stay hydrated! Ciao!

18.4
W
Duffy to Kuldeep, OUT

A mean bouncer to end proceedings in Visakhapatnam. Duffy digs it in outside leg, Kuldeep backs away and takes his eyes off while trying to pull. Gets a top edge that Seifert pouches it safely with the gloves. A 50-run win for New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav c †Seifert b Duffy 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
18.3
1
Duffy to Ravi Bishnoi, 1 run

Full toss on middle and leg, heaved to deep midwicket

18.2
1
Duffy to Kuldeep, 1 run

Length ball angling away, he opens the bat face to steer it to deep third

18.1
1
Duffy to Ravi Bishnoi, 1 run

Length ball angling in, pulled to deep square leg

Duffy

end of over 181 run • 1 wicket
IND: 162/9CRR: 9.00 RRR: 27.00 • Need 54 from 12b
Kuldeep Yadav0 (1b)
Ravi Bishnoi8 (8b 1x4)
Mitchell Santner 4-0-26-3
Ish Sodhi 4-0-46-2
17.6
Santner to Kuldeep, no run

Floated full outside off, reverse swept to short third. A fine night for Santner with the ball

Kuldeep Yadav is the last man in

17.5
W
Santner to Bumrah, OUT

Top edge, and Sodhi gobbles it. Another floated ball outside off. Bumrah once again goes for the slog sweep and gets a top edge towards short fine leg

Jasprit Bumrah c Sodhi b Santner 4 (2b 1x4 0x6 4m) SR: 200

Kiwi Khan: "Someone said 40 off the two spin overs! Well! 16 runs and 2 wickets!"

17.4
1
Santner to Ravi Bishnoi, 1 run

Tossed up on middle, he comes down the track and mistimes it tio long-on all along the ground

17.3
Santner to Ravi Bishnoi, no run

Charges down and drives it to cover

17.2
Santner to Ravi Bishnoi, no run

Fuller and wider outside off, reverse swept to short third

17.1
Santner to Ravi Bishnoi, no run

Tossed up wide outside off. Bishnoi moves to off to sweep it, gets it off the toe end towards mid-off

end of over 175 runs • 2 wickets
IND: 161/8CRR: 9.47 RRR: 18.33 • Need 55 from 18b
Jasprit Bumrah4 (1b 1x4)
Ravi Bishnoi7 (4b 1x4)
Ish Sodhi 4-0-46-2
Mitchell Santner 3-0-25-2

Henry Chappel: "The only ball that Harshit actually timed resulted in Dube's wicket! "

16.6
4
Sodhi to Bumrah, FOUR runs

Bumrah off the mark with a four! Tossed up around off, it is the googly. He gets down on a knee and slog sweeps it through forward square leg

Jasprit Bumrah is in at No. 10

16.5
W
Sodhi to Arshdeep, OUT

A fantastic catch running back from Santner. Shortish on middle, spinning in. Arshdeep goes back and across to heave it over backward square leg. Gets a top edge, Santner runs back from midwicket and takes it with a slide

Arshdeep Singh c Santner b Sodhi 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Paul van Ryswyc: "Why cruel? He was out of his crease and run out. The law was applied. If he didn't want to be out he should have stayed in his crease. It's not called cruel when a bowler takes a wicket but slightly oversteps" Cruel because he had come down to run after the bowler delivered the ball, not before.

16.4
Sodhi to Arshdeep, no run

Tossed up outside off, he goes for the slog but misses

Arshdeep Singh

16.3
W
Sodhi to Harshit Rana, OUT

Catching practice for Ravindra! Sodhi anticipates the charge and throws it wider outside off. Rana reaches out to hit it but gets a top edge that goes towards short third's right

Harshit Rana c Ravindra b Sodhi 9 (13b 1x4 0x6 32m) SR: 69.23
16.2
Sodhi to Harshit Rana, no run

Follows Rana, who is backing up, with a length ball. It skids through, he gets an an inside edge and Seifert cannot hang on

16.1
1
Sodhi to Ravi Bishnoi, 1 run

Shortish outside off, he backs away and lofts it over extra cover. Rana slips and it will be just one

Sodhi to bowl out

end of over 1611 runs
IND: 156/6CRR: 9.75 RRR: 15.00 • Need 60 from 24b
Harshit Rana9 (11b 1x4)
Ravi Bishnoi6 (3b 1x4)
Mitchell Santner 3-0-25-2
Matt Henry 3-0-24-1
15.6
4
Santner to Harshit Rana, FOUR runs

Fired in on a length on the pads, tickled away just wide of short fine leg

15.5
Santner to Harshit Rana, no run

Spins away from a length outside off, Rana only gets the cue ends back towards the bowler

15.4
1
Santner to Ravi Bishnoi, 1 run

Digs it in on off, he heaves it to deep midwicket

15.3
4
Santner to Ravi Bishnoi, FOUR runs

Sodhi misses it and Bishnoi gets a four! Tossed up on middle, he plays the reverse sweep but gets it off the top edge. Short third gets around, it lands short and spins away from him

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
S Dube
65 runs (23)
3 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
36 runs
2 fours4 sixes
Control
78%
TL Seifert
62 runs (36)
7 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
flick
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
61%
Best performances - bowlers
MJ Santner
O
4
M
0
R
26
W
3
ECO
6.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Arshdeep Singh
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
2
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
TossIndia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
New Zealand
Tim Seifert
Series resultIndia led the 5-match series 3-1
Match numberT20I no. 3672
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days28 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
KN AnanthapadmanabhanDRS
India
Rohan PanditDRS
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Win Probability
NZ 100%
NZIND
100%50%100%NZ InningsIND Innings

Over 19 • IND 165/10

Kuldeep Yadav c †Seifert b Duffy 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
W
New Zealand won by 50 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught01
SV Samson
bowled2415
SA Yadav
caught88
RK Singh
lbw3930
HH Pandya
caught25
S Dube
run out6523
Harshit Rana
caught913
Ravi Bishnoi
not out1010
Arshdeep Singh
caught02
JJ Bumrah
caught42
Kuldeep Yadav
caught13
Extras(w 3)
Total165(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>