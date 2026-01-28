10:30pm A convincing win for New Zealand could give them confidence so close to the T20 World Cup. This is a near-perfect game for them. Their batters were able to tee off and post a tall total. Their bowlers then nipped the challenge quite early. All this despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first. The only little concern for them tonight came in the middle-overs phase - both with bat and ball. There was a phase in their innings when they lost 65 for 6 after a 100-run opening stand, and then Dube's onslaught left them searching with the ball. That aside, it's as clinical a performance as it can get. Sadly for them, it has come a little too late in this T20I series.