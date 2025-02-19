Matches (9)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match, Group A at Karachi, Champions Trophy, Feb 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Group A (D/N), Karachi, February 19, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Squad
PAK
NZ
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4843
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|19 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Champions Trophy News
What can India expect from Dubai's Champions Trophy pitches?
With five spinners in their squad, and three likely to start in their XI, slower surfaces could make them extremely hard to beat
Champions Trophy - A critical test for ODI cricket and Pakistan as hosts
There have been several hurdles and setbacks on the journey to Karachi, but the Champions Trophy is finally here
Mohammad Nabi wants to play for Afghanistan with his son; may not quit ODIs yet
Afghanistan allrounder had said in November last year that he would not play ODIs after the Champions Trophy
Ben Duckett passed fit for Champions Trophy after groin scan
Opener gives squad a boost after tough tour of India, as England build towards Australia opener