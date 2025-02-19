Matches (9)
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match, Group A at Karachi, Champions Trophy, Feb 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Group A (D/N), Karachi, February 19, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan FlagPakistan
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 416 Runs • 59.43 Avg • 101.71 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 391 Runs • 65.17 Avg • 83.01 SR
WA Young
10 M • 290 Runs • 36.25 Avg • 82.62 SR
MS Chapman
7 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 95.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 16 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 23.56 SR
Abrar Ahmed
7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.98 Econ • 30.46 SR
MJ Henry
5 M • 14 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 19.21 SR
MG Bracewell
6 M • 11 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 31.63 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
NZ
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4843
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days19 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Champions Trophy News

What can India expect from Dubai's Champions Trophy pitches?

With five spinners in their squad, and three likely to start in their XI, slower surfaces could make them extremely hard to beat

Champions Trophy - A critical test for ODI cricket and Pakistan as hosts

There have been several hurdles and setbacks on the journey to Karachi, but the Champions Trophy is finally here

Mohammad Nabi wants to play for Afghanistan with his son; may not quit ODIs yet

Afghanistan allrounder had said in November last year that he would not play ODIs after the Champions Trophy

Ben Duckett passed fit for Champions Trophy after groin scan

Opener gives squad a boost after tough tour of India, as England build towards Australia opener

Pakistan are hosting an ICC event: they haven't had that spirit here since 1996

With the Champions Trophy almost here, it is only natural for thoughts in the country to turn to the World Cup hosted there 29 years ago

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPT
BAN----
IND----
NZ----
PAK----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
AFG----
AUS----
ENG----
SA----
Full Table