Picture perfect - Beauty of New Zealand comes from its many artists

Pictures can notoriously leave out as much as they keep in, but this was a snapshot complete in every sense of the thousand words it could speak.

Mohammad Rizwan's elegant late cut flew over, above and past backward point. However, it still wasn't safe from the non-dominant hand of Glenn Phillips , who launched himself into the air and to his left at full stretch. It is sometimes uncharitably said all you can do is hope they stick, but if that's a case, the adhesive quality of Phillips' hands must be worthy of patenting.

It was perfect timing, too. This was the last ball of the first Powerplay, one in which Pakistan were kept to 22 runs, their lowest Powerplay score in almost six years. Fakhar Zaman , prevented from opening the batting due to a niggle he picked up off the day's second ball, was in next. This meant he would not face a single delivery with the fielding restrictions in play, when he can get the sort of start to propel Pakistan towards a chase of this magnitude.

It distilled the difference between the two sides, Pakistan's fielding ineptitude squared against New Zealand's ruthless standard-setting, New Zealand's greed to exploit every advantage, Pakistan's tendency to squander all of them.

And yet, it still may not have been the best bit of fielding New Zealand have displayed in Pakistan in the last few weeks. Eleven days ago, at the start of the triangular series in Pakistan, Michael Bracewell dived to his left to snare a reflex catch, left arm popping up in the air like a jack out of the box, as another bullet of a shot fizzed out in another New Zealand fielder's hand.

Tom Latham said on the eve of the game what pleased the side was the number of different matchwinners across the triangular series and how just about every player had contributed, and it made you reflexively think of Latham as well as Will Young , perhaps the only two batters in this side that didn't quite apply to. Young took the challenge on, and perhaps brought about the earliest harbinger of the kind of day Pakistan would have when he drove Shaheen's second ball through the covers. Shaheen would end up wicketless for 68 while Fakhar pulled up injured in pursuit.

It's not difficult to imagine a world where Young didn't play this game. Rachin Ravindra has been wrapped in cotton wool since a sickening blow to the head, but he trained yesterday, and New Zealand seriously considered playing him. Some 15 months ago, when New Zealand played a warm-up game against Pakistan ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Young was rested to give Ravindra a trial at the top of the order. It was perhaps just an abundance of caution which prevented the same happening in a game that mattered much more.

Young was New Zealand's least effective batter in the three matches prior, managing 38 runs across the triangular tournament. But in the game all of those were building towards, he possessed the clarity of thought of a man in a much richer vein of form.

"Perhaps," Young said nonchalantly when asked if there was extra pressure because of his recent form. "You try not to think about what's happened. The next game's the most important one. Your form tends to go up and down but I was pretty keen to stick to what I know I can do well. [I knew I had to] win that straight battle, wait for them to miss the lines or the lengths and go from there. Nice to get some runs after a lean tri-series."

Will Young celebrates his century • ICC/Getty Images

New Zealand, it would appear, simply do not tend to think in a way that places pressure on an individual, instead looking to communicate what needs doing at any moment. Young had begun enterprisingly with 44 off 43, but parked the aggression for a while, scoring just 32 of the next 43 as he negotiated the middle overs with Latham.

Rizwan tried to go for the kill by bringing Shaheen and Naseem back, but New Zealand's pair recognised time was on their side. They played just six attacking shots across 30 deliveries in that spell, and still helped themselves to 26.

Desperate for wickets, Pakistan offered scoring opportunities, and Young was catching up the rate once more. He brought his hundred up with a sweep off Abrar - Pakistan's most economical bowler - for his first international hundred overseas, and Latham, freed up by another Phillips onslaught, would bring his up in a Haris Rauf over that brought New Zealand 18.

"Tommy [Latham] and I knew we were in a little bit of trouble three down," Young said. "We didn't want to look too far ahead thinking about par scores. We wanted to get to 30 and then 35 overs, but when I got out I thought 280 was a good total."

Mitchell Santner leads New Zealand out • ICC/Getty Images

It can, perhaps, be boring to talk about New Zealand in this way, but they have never thirsted after more sensationalist coverage. When their captain, Mitchell Santner, was asked last week what made him so prolific of late, he merely said the conditions had helped him out. Today, Phillips was adamant Bracewell's catch in the tri-series was "a lot better than mine".

This is perhaps the point of this New Zealand side, though. They do the basics just as well as the spectacular, and there's no telling who comes to the fore on any particular day. Williamson shone in the first two games of that triangular series. When Ravindra was ruled out, Devon Conway chipped in. Will O'Rourke and Santner were lethal with the ball one day, Phillips destructive on a couple of other occasions. Players slotted in for injury absences with the stifling ruthlessness of a machine, in service of the team result they have produced so consistently of late.

This, was perhaps best illustrated in an otherwise unremarkable passage of play through the first half of Pakistan's doomed chase. In Pakistan, where Rizwan specifically lamented the dependence on singular performances to obtain ODI wins, there was invariably criticism of Babar Azam's innings, a timid 90-ball effort that produced 64 inconsequential runs. That may just be indicative of his current form, but New Zealand installed Bracewell and Phillips against him as soon as the first Powerplay ended.

While it would appear to fly in the face of current wisdom, where the ball turning away from a right-hander is almost an automatic choice, since 2022, Babar's strike rate against the ball turning into him is just over 67, nearly 18 points lower than his overall strike rate. Santner, New Zealand's best spinner, was content with being the fifth spinner introduced, as the team he led exploited this obscure advantage they had picked up on.