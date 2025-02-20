Glenn Phillips finds secret to his success

Since landing in Pakistan a couple of weeks ago, Glenn Phillips has played four ODIs , scored 215 runs off 162 balls, and been dismissed only once. That dismissal came today , in New Zealand's Champions Trophy opener against the hosts, but not before Phillips has thumped 61 from 39 to take his side well past 300 on a tricky pitch where run-scoring was hard especially early on.

What's his secret? "I'm just really clear at the moment, I'm seeing the ball really well and I guess being still at the point of contact and I think that goes a long way in being able to be a hitter," Phillips said after New Zealand's 60-run win in Karachi. "I haven't always got it right in the past, but I've got a little bit of a feel for it for the moment."

He had scores of 106 not out, 28 not out and 20 not out in the preceding tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa that served as final preparation for the Champions Trophy. Today, he came in at 191 for 4 in the 38th over, joining a well-set Tom Latham, with New Zealand's run rate at that point hovering at around five to the over. The pair went on to ransack 125 from 74, New Zealand finishing with 113 from the last 10 which was the second-most by any team in the last ten overs (41-50) of a Champions Trophy innings.

What was it that held batters back before this partnership? "I think we've played a different pitch and it's played a different way every time we've been here [Karachi].

"The pacers I think were definitely harder to play in the day when the ball was going up and down a lot. The way Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke bowled [in the chase], it was a testament to how good they did but I think during the day the way the Pakistan boys bowled, especially at the top, made it quite tough for us to get away early on.

"I think we've been really adaptable to different styles of pitches, and it was nice to see some turn out there in the evening."