Stats - Latham and Young hit hundreds on Champions Trophy debut
Also, Williamson was dismissed for single digits for the first time in six years in ODIs
5 - Batters to score a hundred for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, including Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118*), who kicked off the 2025 edition with hundreds against hosts Pakistan.
Nathan Astle's is the highest score of these, an unbeaten 145 against USA in 2004, followed by Latham, Young, Chris Cairns (102* against India in 2000) and Kane Williamson (100 against Australia in 2017).
2019 - The previous instance of Williamson being dismissed for a single-digit score in ODIs before getting out for only one run against Pakistan today - it was the first time this happened since the ODI against Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui in January 2019.
Williamson had got into double digits in 34 out of 35 ODI innings in between, with one 0 not out in a rained-out game.
1 - Latham now has the highest individual score by any player against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, bettering Young's 107 from earlier in the day. Sanath Jayasuriya's 102* in the opening match of the 2002 edition was the previous highest - before today, he had been the only player to hit a Champions Trophy ton against Pakistan.
8 - Number of batters to score a hundred on their debut in the Champions Trophy, before Young and Latham. Tamim Iqbal was the last before today, when he scored 128 against England in the 2017 edition opener. Latham's 118* is the fourth-highest individual score on debut in the Champions Trophy, while Young's 107 is the sixth-highest.
0 - No batter scored a hundred for New Zealand on their Champions Trophy debut before Young and Latham. The previous highest score on debut was 96 by Stephen Fleming against Zimbabwe in 1998, which was the inaugural match of the Champions Trophy.
320 for 5 - New Zealand's total against Pakistan in Karachi is their second-highest in the Champions Trophy, behind 347 for 4 against USA in 2004. It is also the highest total against Pakistan overall in the tournament, bettering the 319 for 3 by India in a 48-over affair in 2017.
5 - Pairs to score hundreds in the same innings in the Champions Trophy, including Young and Latham. New Zealand were at the receiving end of the previous instance - by Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah in 2017.
113 - Runs scored by New Zealand in their last ten overs in Karachi. These are second-most by any team in the last ten overs (41-50) of an innings in the Champions Trophy, behind the 142 by New Zealand against USA in 2004.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo