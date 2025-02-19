Fakhar suffers injury scare; Ravindra not yet ready

New Zealand opener Will Young drove Shaheen Afridi through the covers to beat the infield, with Zaman setting off in pursuit. He cut it off before palming it over to Babar Azam to throw it back to the keeper, but immediately appeared to feel discomfort in his lower back. He signalled he needed to be replaced and treated, and went off the field with the physio, walking unaided back to the dressing room.

Pakistan were hampered by an injury to Saim Ayub in similar circumstances, one that ultimately kept him out of the Champions Trophy. In a Test against South Africa, he set off in pursuit of a ball to the boundary, before ultimately twisting his ankle. It resulted in a fracture that will keep him out until at least the middle of March. Zaman, who until then wasn't part of Pakistan's ODI plans, came back into the side as Ayub's replacement, and had made an impressive return, scoring 84 off 598 and 41 off 25 in his first two matches back in the side.

Pakistan were handed a fitness-related boost before the game though with Haris Rauf fit enough to start. He had pulled up with a side strain in the opening game of the triangular series these two sides took part in over the last fortnight. That day had also seen a New Zealand player struck down with injury, when Rachin Ravindra lost the trajectory of a ball mid-air, which ended up hitting him flush on the forehead. He was treated with stitches, and though he trained yesterday and New Zealand have said he showed no signs of delayed concussion, he did not play against Pakistan. He was seen running drinks to New Zealand's batters though.