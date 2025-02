Live blog - Pakistan opt to bowl; no Ravindra yet for NZ

New Zealand, Pakistan's opponents, have every reason to feel at home. After all, they've played 11 ODIs in the country since 2019. No other visiting side has played more than three ODIs during this period in Pakistan. A number of Black Caps were also in demand during the recent PSL auction. Last Friday, they brushed off Pakistan in the tri-series final in Karachi, which is also the venue of the opening fixture of the Champions Trophy. It has taken years to get here, but the show is ready to start now.