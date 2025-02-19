Live blog - Pakistan opt to bowl; no Ravindra yet for NZ

Live
Live blog - Pakistan opt to bowl; no Ravindra yet for NZBy Deivarayan Muthu
Fakhar suffers potential injury in first over
Injuries have dominated the lead-up to this game, and two balls into the opening game, there's another potential injury. Fakhar chases a cover-drive from Young, dives awkwardly and seems to have hurt his knee or back. He leaves the field of play with discomfort and gets some attention from the Pakistan physio. Kamran Ghulam has come in as the sub fielder. It could be a massive blow for Pakistan if he doesn't recover to take further part in this game.
Not much swing or seam for Shaheen in the first over but there were hints of extra bounce for the left-arm seamer.
Pakistan opt to bowl in tournament opener
Huge cheers in Karachi as Rizwan wins the toss and elects to chase, citing the dew factor. Just one change from the tri-series final for Pakistan: Rauf back in for Faheem Ashraf.
"Generally batter to bat in the second innings," Santner seems to agree with Rizwan. No Ravindra for NZ. Duffy makes way for Henry. Nathan Smith keeps his place in the XI. Here is Smith's journey from small-town Oamaru in Otago via Worcestershire. Given his ability to get the ball to skid and hit hard lengths, Smith could potentially operate with the older ball.
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed
NZ: 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O'Rourke
All eyes on Rauf and Ravindra
"Haris Rauf has been bowling for a while and looks completely fine," Danyal Rasool reports from Karachi. "Don't see Rachin yet though a few of the New Zealanders are training."
Prior to the tri-series final, NZ head coach Gary Stead said that Ravindra had experienced headaches after that freak injury and that the team management is wary of rushing him back. Toss coming up shortly.
Beware of Fakhar, NZ
Fakhar Zaman had made his ODI debut in the 2017 Champions Trophy and announced himself with 114 off 106 balls to set up Pakistan's title win. His explosive batting will be key for Pakistan if they are to retain their title. He relishes playing against NZ as the numbers suggest. When Pakistan met NZ in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Bengaluru, he produced an astonishing assault - 126 not out off 81 balls - to stun NZ. What does Fakhar have in store for us today?
Injury updates
- Haris Rauf, who had suffered a side strain during the tri-series opener against NZ, is "fully fit" for this game. Rauf's return means Pakistan will have a full-strength XI at their disposal
- New Zealand, however, have lost both Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears to injury
- Kyle Jamieson has replaced Ferguson in the squad, but having featured for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy yesterday, he hasn't reached Karachi in time for the CT opener
- Matt Henry, who missed the tri-series final with a minor knee niggle, will return to lead the attack
- Ravindra, who suffered a sickening blow to his forehead, also in the tri-series opener, might return to action. If NZ don't intend to rush him back, Will Young will open with Devon Conway. FWIW, Ravindra did bat at the nets on the eve of this game.
The Champions Trophy is back
It's been almost eight years since Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men toppled pre-tournament favourites India to win the Champions Trophy in London. A lot has happened since June 18, 2017 - Pakistan now have just two survivors from that title win in Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. More than a lot has happened since Pakistan last hosted a global tournament in 1996. Can Mohammad Rizwan and co. make this drought-breaking tournament a memorable one for Pakistan? Can Pakistan stage the event without chaos, something which dominated the build-up to the tournament?
New Zealand, Pakistan's opponents, have every reason to feel at home. After all, they've played 11 ODIs in the country since 2019. No other visiting side has played more than three ODIs during this period in Pakistan. A number of Black Caps were also in demand during the recent PSL auction. Last Friday, they brushed off Pakistan in the tri-series final in Karachi, which is also the venue of the opening fixture of the Champions Trophy. It has taken years to get here, but the show is ready to start now.
