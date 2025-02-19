Live blog - Pakistan opt to bowl; no Ravindra yet for NZ

Injuries have dominated the lead-up to this game, and two balls into the opening game, there's another potential injury. Fakhar chases a cover-drive from Young, dives awkwardly and seems to have hurt his knee or back. He leaves the field of play with discomfort and gets some attention from the Pakistan physio. Kamran Ghulam has come in as the sub fielder. It could be a massive blow for Pakistan if he doesn't recover to take further part in this game.