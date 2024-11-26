Nathan Smith ready to step up after taking scenic route to Tests

"It felt like it was only going to be a matter of time. Nathan's had that taste in white-ball cricket and hopefully he gets an opportunity in Test cricket as well. Because it would be nice to think that Worcester were a very, very small part of his journey towards that."

Smith is certainly quicker than Colin de Grandhomme - he can touch 140kph - and though his batting isn't as explosive as de Grandhomme's yet, he is being talked up as a compelling package. In first-class cricket, Smith has scored 13 fifties and one hundred, while on his ODI debut, in Dambulla, he pulled off a sensational catch at the deep third boundary to dismiss Pathum Nissanka.

"He was batting probably at No. 7 the majority of the games for us and anywhere between No. 7 and No. 9, he did score some really useful runs," Richardson said. "He knows his game well but [is] probably not as powerful as de Grandhomme. For me, all three skillsets - he ticks those boxes with the field as well. Awesome in the field, ultra-athletic, has the impact and has a real wow factor about him."

Smith had a low-key ODI debut in Sri Lanka and facing Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' Bazballers will present a bigger challenge for him, but Richardson has backed him to cope well.

"I think I've only known Nathan for a small period of time, but he was a very impressive character and very calm," Richardson said. "Knowing Nathan, I'd like to think he'll probably try and shift that mindset around to say that it's going to create opportunities for him and that he'll back his skills and know that if he does it really well, he'll have a chance at any given time that can go one way or the other. It will be quite intimidating because England will look to score at a [high] rate and he knows that.

"So, I'm sure he'll have some things in place, but just watching how he goes about it, you know, he's a very ambitious cricketer. It's something that he put on his radar and speaking to us very early on, he wanted to play international cricket. I don't think he will back down from that."