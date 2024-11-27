'New conditions, new team' - Latham wants NZ to switch focus to England challenge

It may be a different XI in different conditions, but Tom Latham has challenged his side to bring the same intensity and cunning against England that secured a remarkable 3-0 win in India.

A lush green Hagley Oval pitch for Thursday's first Test will be on the other end of the spectrum to the Wankhede strip that saw all but four of the 40 wickets taken fall to spin. The Black Caps used it to round off their success in style. The ask will be very different back this week.

Barely four weeks on, 11-wicket hero Ajaz Patel and leg spinner Ish Sodhi have been parked for the returning Tim Southee and debutant seamer Nathan Smith , as expected. Even the "dropping" of player of the series Will Young is understandable with Kane Williamson fully recovered from the groin injury that forced him to miss the tour. Head coach Gary Stead broke the news to Young before Latham followed up.

That historic series was Latham's first as full-time captain, and the first of these three matches against England has the whiff of a hero's welcome for the Christchurch native (though he has skippered at his home ground three times as a stand-in).

But while Latham does not want the team to rest on their laurels after such a high, he accepts a balance needs to be struck between moving on and channelling the confidence that comes with any series win in India, let alone a clean sweep.

"It was an amazing couple of weeks, what we were able to do over in India," Latham said on Wednesday. "Coming here, as cliche as it might sound, that is in the past. It's all about coming here and focussing on what challenge lies ahead.

"New conditions, new team - for us, it's about trying to take as much confidence as we can from that series. The way we played, the approach we tried to take into that series in conditions that were tough. Knowing that we can do it all around the world is the confidence we need to take into here. And obviously, nice coming home to familiar conditions.

"That was the most pleasing thing - the way we went about things over there, in conditions that were tough. We speak about it all the time - adapting to conditions and trying to adapt as quick as we can. It's important we come here and try and do the same as quick as possible."

Even Ben Stokes , not usually one to laud opponents with lavish praise ahead of a series had to acknowledge the feat of New Zealand's achievement. No doubt his respect was amplified by the fact England had tried and failed to conquer India at the start of the year, succumbing to a chastening 4-1 defeat

"I think even though we're coming up against them in a series you've got to hold your hands up and give a huge amount of credit to New Zealand for going to India and winning all three games in the way they did," said the England captain.

"I think it's massive for world cricket. India have been such a force in their home conditions and New Zealand have gone over there and won 3-0, not only is it great for NZ cricket but it was a huge thing for cricket in general that a touring team has been able to go and get one over on India because I can't remember a time a team was able to do that."

"We don't need any more motivation than to walk out representing our country but I think you've got to appreciate what New Zealand were able to do in India. A lot of teams around the world have gone there and wished they could have done the same thing but it's a lot easier said than done. I've got huge admiration for what Tom and his team were able to do out in India."

Latham also backed Smith to make a strong impression on debut. The bowling allrounder won the race for the final seamer spot over Jacob Duffy. Smith has impressed domestically over the last couple of years and was rewarded with an NZC contract in September before making his international debut against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

England will know a bit about him after he took 27 County Championship wickets for Worcestershire, while also scoring three half-centuries. It was a stint that attracted a few more admirers, including Division One champions Surrey.

"He's someone that can move the ball both ways in the air, and hit the wicket reasonably hard," Latham said. "He balances our bowling attack quite nicely with the other three guys. And he can bat a little bit - he's a bit of a bowling allrounder, which certainly helps the balance of our side.