New Zealand vs England, 1st Test at Christchurch, NZ vs ENG, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
L
W
W
W
England
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 855 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 60.72 SR
7 M • 642 Runs • 49.38 Avg • 51.23 SR
ENG10 M • 1128 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 65.27 SR
ENG9 M • 750 Runs • 50 Avg • 82.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ6 M • 33 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 33.84 SR
7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 36.65 SR
ENG8 M • 40 Wkts • 3.92 Econ • 32.6 SR
ENG9 M • 29 Wkts • 3.69 Econ • 65.06 SR
Squad
NZ
ENG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2564
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|28,29,30 Novemeber, 1,2 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
England in New Zealand News
England back to Baz-ics as New Zealand seek to follow perfection
England return to favourite home-from-home with points to prove after off-colour year
Switch Hit: All aboard the Bethell bus
England have picked uncapped Jacob Bethell at No. 3 for the first New Zealand Test. Alan Gardner is joined by Vithushan Ehantharajah, Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to preview the series
Stokes on Bethell selection: 'We're not doing it just to wind people up'
England captain backs inexperienced debutant to thrive in unaccustomed No. 3 berth
Nathan Smith ready to step up after taking scenic route to Tests
New Zealand allrounder primed for debut having worked his way from small town to big stage