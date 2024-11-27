Matches (16)
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test at Christchurch, NZ vs ENG, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Christchurch, November 28 - December 02, 2024, England tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
England FlagEngland
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
9 M • 855 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 60.72 SR
KS Williamson
7 M • 642 Runs • 49.38 Avg • 51.23 SR
JE Root
10 M • 1128 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 65.27 SR
HC Brook
9 M • 750 Runs • 50 Avg • 82.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Henry
6 M • 33 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 33.84 SR
W O'Rourke
7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.18 Econ • 36.65 SR
AAP Atkinson
8 M • 40 Wkts • 3.92 Econ • 32.6 SR
Shoaib Bashir
9 M • 29 Wkts • 3.69 Econ • 65.06 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
ENG
Player
Role
Tom Latham (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Blundell 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
William O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Tim Southee 
Bowler
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
England tour of New Zealand
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2564
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days28,29,30 Novemeber, 1,2 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
England in New Zealand News

England back to Baz-ics as New Zealand seek to follow perfection

Switch Hit: All aboard the Bethell bus

Stokes on Bethell selection: 'We're not doing it just to wind people up'

Nathan Smith ready to step up after taking scenic route to Tests

Stokes finds his peace in home comforts after 'hardest trip' to Pakistan

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
AUS138419057.69
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
WI102623226.67
BAN113803325.00
Full Table