News

New Zealand, England docked WTC points for slow over-rates in Christchurch

As a result, New Zealand dropped from fourth to fifth on the WTC table

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tom Latham had plenty to think about after a heavy defeat, New Zealand vs England, 1st Men's Test, 4th day, Christchurch, December 1, 2024

New Zealand suffered a heavy defeat in the Christchurch Test  •  Joe Allison/Getty Images

New Zealand and England have been docked three World Test Championship (WTC) points and all their players have been fined 15% of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test in Christchurch.
The penalty meant that New Zealand, who won the inaugural WTC, dropped from fourth to fifth on the WTC table and their chances of making the final next year has taken a further hit after their loss in the first Test.
New Zealand now have 47.92% points, and can only move as high as 55.36% with wins from their remaining two fixtures in the series. England, who are already out of contention for a spot in the WTC final, are in sixth place with 42.50% points.
Both teams were found to have fallen three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with sides penalised one point for each over they were found to be short. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton levelled the charges, which Tom Latham and Ben Stokes, the two captains, accepted, and match referee David Boon imposed the sanctions.
The top-two positions in the WTC table are currently occupied by India and South Africa, respectively, with Australia at No. 3 and Sri Lanka at No. 4. With 15 Tests to go in the current WTC cycle, no team is assured of a place in the top two.
After winning the Test series 3-0 in India, New Zealand's sloppy fielding in Christchurch, which resulted in an eight-wicket loss, ruined any realistic chance of them making their second WTC final.
New ZealandEnglandNew Zealand vs EnglandEngland tour of New ZealandICC World Test Championship

