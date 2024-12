England hit the ground running in the first Test , in large part thanks to several catches hitting the ground during a shoddy New Zealand fielding display at Hagley Oval. On this week's pod,heard fromon arrival in Wellington, and was then joined in the studio byand. Topics for discussion included Bryson Carse outdoing Anderson and Broad, Jacob Bethell's composed debut, and Ollie Pope's best spot - as well as a row brewing between English T20 freelancers and the ECB.