Which batter has scored the most international hundreds against a single opposition?

Currently second behind Brook is India's Virender Sehwag, whose 1239 runs against Sri Lanka came from 1241 balls, a strike rate of 99.83. Before the third Test in New Zealand, Tim Southee had biffed 619 runs against England from 623 balls (99.35), while Shahid Afridi's 709 runs for Pakistan against India came from 729 balls, at a rate of 97.25 per 100. For the list, click here . Note that an asterisk in the strike-rate column means we don't have full details for all the player's innings, so these should be discounted as they are likely to be inaccurate. It's also possible (but slightly unlikely) that we are unaware of someone else with better figures.