Australia vs India, 3rd Test at Brisbane,AUS vs IND, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Test, Brisbane, December 14 - 18, 2024, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
12:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 10:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UT Khawaja
10 M • 600 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 41.32 SR
MR Marsh
10 M • 584 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 70.27 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 955 Runs • 53.06 Avg • 71.21 SR
Shubman Gill
8 M • 658 Runs • 50.62 Avg • 61.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MA Starc
10 M • 44 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 40.31 SR
JR Hazlewood
9 M • 43 Wkts • 2.64 Econ • 37.72 SR
RA Jadeja
8 M • 39 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 36.64 SR
R Ashwin
9 M • 38 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 40.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Nathan McSweeney 
Allrounder
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
India tour of Australia
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2570
Hours of play (local time)10.20 start, Lunch 12.20-13.00, Tea 15.00-15.20, Close 17.20
Match days14,15,16,17,18 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
England
Richard Illingworth
England
Richard Kettleborough
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Donovan Koch
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Language
English
Match Coverage
Past and present weigh on India, and Australia, as the fabled Gabba beckons

Australia's fortress. Venue of India's arguably greatest Test win. Australia lost here just this year. India's struggling batters face an early-season pitch. The storylines are endless, as always, at the Gabba

Rohit is used to leaving a mark, but not like this

India's captain did not have the best start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will be desperate to put his best foot forward in Brisbane

Mitchell Marsh 'ready to bowl as much' as Australia need him to in Brisbane

"Right now, the back is feeling as good as it has felt," Marsh says ahead of the Brisbane Test against India

McSweeney hopes to 'throw a few more punches' at Bumrah at the Gabba

McSweeney made a crucial 39 in Adelaide after a difficult debut in Perth, but is glad he's getting to face tough opponents so early in his international career

Super sub Boland could make way again as Hazlewood's recovery gains progress

Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test due to a side strain, but he has "ticked every box so far this week"

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1494110260.71
IND1696111057.29
SL115606045.45
ENG21119111445.24
NZ136706944.23
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table