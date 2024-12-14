Matches (9)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
SMAT (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
Australia vs India, 3rd Test at Brisbane,AUS vs IND, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
L
W
W
L
W
India
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 600 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 41.32 SR
AUS10 M • 584 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 70.27 SR
10 M • 955 Runs • 53.06 Avg • 71.21 SR
IND8 M • 658 Runs • 50.62 Avg • 61.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 44 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 40.31 SR
AUS9 M • 43 Wkts • 2.64 Econ • 37.72 SR
IND8 M • 39 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 36.64 SR
9 M • 38 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 40.5 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2570
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.20 start, Lunch 12.20-13.00, Tea 15.00-15.20, Close 17.20
|Match days
|14,15,16,17,18 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Match Coverage
Past and present weigh on India, and Australia, as the fabled Gabba beckons
Australia's fortress. Venue of India's arguably greatest Test win. Australia lost here just this year. India's struggling batters face an early-season pitch. The storylines are endless, as always, at the Gabba
Rohit is used to leaving a mark, but not like this
India's captain did not have the best start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will be desperate to put his best foot forward in Brisbane
Mitchell Marsh 'ready to bowl as much' as Australia need him to in Brisbane
"Right now, the back is feeling as good as it has felt," Marsh says ahead of the Brisbane Test against India
McSweeney hopes to 'throw a few more punches' at Bumrah at the Gabba
McSweeney made a crucial 39 in Adelaide after a difficult debut in Perth, but is glad he's getting to face tough opponents so early in his international career