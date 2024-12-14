Matches (9)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
Nepal Premier League (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SA vs PAK (2)
Stumps • Starts 11:50 PM
3rd Test, Brisbane, December 14 - 18, 2024, India tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
(13.2 ov) 28/0
India FlagIndia

Day 1 - India chose to field.

Current RR: 2.10
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 21/0 (2.10)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
Day 1 Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Khawaja, McSweeney steady for 13.2 overs before rain ruins day one of Gabba Test

Asked to bat first at the toss, Australia's openers ensured they did not lose a wicket against the new ball in brief spell of play

Karthik Krishnaswamy
Karthik Krishnaswamy
14-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
There was a rain delay after 5.3 overs of action, Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Brisbane, December 14, 2024

There first rain delay was after 5.3 overs of action  •  AFP/Getty Images

Australia 28 for 0 (Khawaja 19*, McSweeney 4*) vs India
Only 13.2 overs were possible on a rain-hit first day in Brisbane, where India strove without success after choosing to bowl first in the third Border-Gavaskar Test match.
Overcast conditions and a grassy pitch prompted India to insert Australia after winning their third straight toss, and perhaps recent history informed their decision too, with the team bowling first having won six of the last seven Tests at this venue. It took a while for India's quicks to find their lengths, however, and the openers looked mostly untroubled in the first 5.3 overs before a drizzle sent the players off the field, with Usman Khawaja putting away anything a touch too straight or short while getting to 13 off 22 balls.
Play resumed after a half-hour interruption, and the bowlers began to ask more questions, shifting their lengths fuller and finding more movement. Akash Deep, who came into the side in place of Harshit Rana, looked particularly impressive as first change, swinging and nipping the ball into the right-handed Nathan McSweeney and getting the odd ball to climb awkwardly too.
But just as the contest was beginning to heat up, with India conceding only nine runs in 7.5 overs after the break, the rain returned, this time with greater intensity. The fast-draining Gabba outfield promised a quick resumption as and when the rain stopped, but the wait for that to happen dragged on and on, taking in both the lunch and tea breaks. The downpour relented at around 3 pm but returned soon after. Play was eventually called off at 4.13pm.
Apart from Akash Deep, India also brought Ravindra Jadeja into their side for his first appearance of the series, in place of R Ashwin. This change meant they had played three different spinners in each of the first three Tests. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood returned after recovering from his side strain, displacing Scott Boland from the pace attack.
IndiaAustraliaAustralia vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Khawaja, McSweeney steady for 13.2 overs before rain ruins day one of Gabba Test

Asked to bat first at the toss, Australia's openers ensured they did not lose a wicket against the new ball in brief spell of play

Khawaja, McSweeney steady for 13.2 overs before rain ruins day one of Gabba Test

As it happened - Only 13.2 overs possible on rain-hit first day

The latest updates, analysis and colour from the Gabba Test, courtesy ESPNcricinfo's live blog

As it happened - Only 13.2 overs possible on rain-hit first day

Gill toasts old Gabba memories as he prepares to make new ones

The India batter has looked good in his two innings this series but will want a few more runs to show for it

Gill toasts old Gabba memories as he prepares to make new ones

Can Smith break out of his slump?

He averages only 23.20 in 2024 and is now on his longest stretch of innings without a century

Can Smith break out of his slump?

Struggling batters brace for tough test at the Gabba

The last time India played at this venue, they pulled off one of the greatest wins in Test cricket

Struggling batters brace for tough test at the Gabba
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
UT Khawaja
not out1947
NA McSweeney
not out433
Extras(lb 5)
Total28(0 wkts; 13.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1494110260.71
IND1696111057.29
SL115606045.45
ENG21119111445.24
NZ136706944.23
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table