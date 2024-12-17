Rahul chooses the less-scenic route to success

To leave or not to leave? And how much to leave?

If trying him out in that match - a last-minute decision after India lost 3-0 to New Zealand - was to gather information on whether Rahul was still good enough to merit a place in the side - he was no longer an automatic pick, missing two of India's six home Tests this year - the only thing they would have learned was face-palming can hurt. Prior to his opening the batting in Perth, Rahul had made only four fifty-plus scores in 21 innings since the start of 2022; 16 of them ended before he could reach 25. The idea that he would be India's best batter in Australia clearly took the scenic route towards making sense.

Central to Rahul's success has been his ability to judge which balls to play and which to leave, and considering where he was at the start of November, maybe the only way it could have gone was up. He has left 102 balls so far in five innings this series. It's exactly how he produced two of India's best centuries away from home in 2021. Those tours - to England (223 leaves) and South Africa (189) - are the only times he's left more balls, and considering he could have five more innings in Australia, he has time to set a new benchmark.

The 84 Rahul made in Brisbane on Tuesday deserves a place next to his 129 at Lord's and his 123 in Centurion because he was the only Indian top order batter who could impose himself on the Test match.

Australia had great success pitching the ball up at the Gabba because immediately it gave the batter the cue that they could come forward and drive. That's hard-coded muscle memory. Only the bounce here is different. Yashasvi Jaiswal's flick that led to his dismissal was to a full ball but it hit high on the bat. Kohli's nick to the wicketkeeper was to a full ball that rose well past the middle of his diagonal bat and took his outside edge. Shubman Gill could have left the ball he fell to on line. Rishabh Pant could potentially have left the ball he fell to on length.

That was the way this Test match was going, except when Rahul was on strike. You can impose yourself on the game by being defensive too.

Rahul was extremely choosy about when he was willing to go on the front foot and drive. The ball couldn't just be on a good or full length. It had to be a shameless, unconscionable, blatant half-volley. Otherwise, he tried not to engage. And if he had to, if the ball was in line with his stumps, he didn't just meet it with soft hands, he almost pulled the bat away on impact so that the likeliest place the ball would end up is straight back on the ground instead of in the hands of the Australian slip cordon. Once, he actually overdid it and had to protect his stumps from danger as the ball rolled backwards.

"He knows his gameplans really well and that is the example he is setting for the other batsmen to follow," Cheteshwar Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo. "Because if you can bat like KL Rahul, the way he is defending the ball, the way he is leaving the ball, he's playing close to the body. He's picking the right balls to hit for four because whenever the ball is pitched up, which is right under his eyes, that's when he's driving. So he's picking the right balls and that's how you should be batting in Australia."

The rest of India's top six tried to impose themselves as well. They came away with scores of 4, 1, 3, 9 and 10. Jaiswal, Gill and Kohli fell trying to hit boundaries and throw Australia off their lines and lengths. But in these conditions, success depends on seeing off the new ball, not taking risks against it.

"The only thing you can do in the first 30 overs is to tighten up your defence," Rahul said after India had scraped past the follow-on mark. "Try and respect that the first 30 overs is the bowler's time and give them their time, leave balls, try and play as tight as possible and then really try to cash in once the ball gets older. So that's my plan and that's pretty simple.

"That's a good thing about playing here in Australia. If you get used to the pace and bounce, you can trust the bounce and you can leave balls on bounce and that's something that they showed us in the last game and they did that really well. Yeah, so for me, I mean, [leaving the ball] as important [as scoring runs]."