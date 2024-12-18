India and Australia take a moment to recalibrate as Gabba stalemate leaves everything up for grabs

At 2.33pm on Wednesday the players left the field at the Gabba for the final time. A short while later, the approaching rain hit the ground and the umpires didn't wait too long to bring down the curtain on a rare five-day Test that felt much longer than that. The evening before, KL Rahul had joked he'd got more tired walking up and down to the dressing room than he did in the middle.

And yet, the final day included its fair share of intrigue. There was a curious Australia second innings in which Steven Smith appeared at No. 6; Jasprit Bumrah taking his series tally to 21 wickets at 10.90; a (seemingly brief) injury scare around Travis Head; and finally the most surprising development, the international retirement of R Ashwin

It means Ashwin won't be at the MCG, where he had such a big impact on India's victory in the 2020-21 series, when the teams reconvene on Boxing Day tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

But how do you assess the tied scoreline? Offer that to India before arriving and there's a good chance they'd have bitten your hand off for it given the historic success of Australia in Perth and Adelaide especially and the fact they were coming off a whitewash against New Zealand. After the first Test, though? Perhaps they would have hoped for more.

From Australia's point of view, it feels under where they would have expected to be for the same reasons of their records at the venues but it's been a strong response to the thrashing at Optus Stadium. Last week's pink ball gave them a leg up when it was desperately needed. Despite the odd-looking second innings in Brisbane, they were never on the back foot in this match once Head and Smith had lifted them from 75 for 3.

India were not shy of celebrating when they saved the follow-on through the fighting efforts of Bumrah and Akash Deep. Rohit Sharma had a wry smile on his face when he was asked if India's joy at that moment was a reflection of deeper cracks in the side.

"I have been here enough to understand what are mind games and what are chit-chatters and all of that," he said. "From our personal point of view, we were behind the game. Obviously, it is a little victory for us to avoid that follow-on, looking at how the weather was going to play, looking at where the game was heading. Eventually, we ended up in a draw.

"With Australia being ahead in the game, they didn't manage to get the result. For us to celebrate that, it was a little victory for us. There is no harm. We enjoy each and every moment. We saw two guys who were fighting for the team and we were really happy with that. So, we were celebrating how these two guys batted at the end."

Cummins, playing his role in the mid-series fun, later laughed off suggestions that India took more than Australia from how the game panned out.

"Can't say I've ever been scared of momentum," he said. "Don't really care about that. Think we can take a lot from this week. A couple of great partnerships. To be sent in on a wicket and score 450 and then be a bowler down and manage to bowl India out for 250 when the wicket was probably a bit better, think we can take a lot from that."

Heading to Melbourne, both sides have similar issues to confront around the top order. For India, the form of Rohit and Virat Kohli remains a concern, Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been able to back up his 161 in Perth and Rishabh Pant has been kept quiet, particularly by Cummins.

For Australia the spotlight is on openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney. Marnus Labuschagne's half-century in Adelaide has eased some pressure on him, but he was again out loosely to Nitish Kumar Reddy in this Test. Bumrah is proving a mighty handful for the top order although Cummins added little should be read into Australia's second innings at the Gabba given the attempt to set a target.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took on most of Australia's bowling load • AFP/Getty Images

Mitchell Marsh's series has also yet to take off: he walked when he didn't nick one in Adelaide and has bowled six overs in two Tests, despite Australia being a bowler down for most of the game in Brisbane. Two excellent catches aided his team in this match, but he has yet to suggest he can hit the heights of last season when he was named the Allan Border Medalist.

However, one area where Australia have better depth than India is the pace bowling. While Josh Hazlewood's injury is a significant blow, it is quite the luxury to know that Scott Boland is waiting in the wings to return on his home ground where he is such a force. Meanwhile, Rohit did not sound confident about Mohammed Shami being available at all during the series although Akash, who is often compared to Shami, was much better than his 1 for 95 would suggest.

On balance, Australia remain favourites for the series although that is largely based on the stunning form of Head, a revived Smith and the durability of Cummins and Mitchell Starc.