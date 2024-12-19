'No regrets' about retiring, says Ashwin on return to Chennai

After announcing his retirement in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon, Ashwin was back in Chennai by Thursday morning and was received at home by his family and friends amid much fanfare, which included flower garlands, autograph hunters and a band.

"I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry, and was looking forward to relax at home. But you have made my day," Ashwin told the crowd gathered near his residence. "I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time (I saw something) like this was after the 2011 World Cup.

"It's emotional for a lot of people, and may be it will sink in (in some time) but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction," Ashwin said of his decision to retire. "It was very instinctive and it has been running in my head for a while. I just felt (it) on day four and I just called it a day.

"To be honest, we all go through a lot in our career, not only for cricketers but in general. Generally, when I go to sleep I remember a lot of things like taking wickets, making runs, but those memories are not there in the last two years. So, that was a clear indication that we need to take a different route now. I have not set any new goals, as I just want to relax now. Actually, it's difficult for me to stay inactive, but I want to try that now."

While the retirement is only from international cricket, Ashwin plans to continue playing cricket. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings at the 2025 IPL auction, returning to his home city's franchise for the first time since 2015, and also plays for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.