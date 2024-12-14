Live - India bowl, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja return

Hello again, and what a series we're having. Can't think of anyone, including perhaps members of both teams, who'd have been displeased if you'd told them before it all began that we'd go to Brisbane at 1-1 with all to play for. The bane of the five-Test series is one team beginning to dominate too early, and that certainly hasn't happened so far. India were by far the better team in Perth, and Australia by far the better team in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Conditions gave the winning team windows of advantage in both Tests, and both teams had the quality to capitalise on those windows. How will it go here at the Gabba, the venue that until recently was the most formidable home-team fortress in all Test cricket? India changed that perception with a magical win here in 2021, and they're back now, those memories still fresh. If this Test match is half as gripping as that one, we will all have been thoroughly entertained.