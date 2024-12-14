Live
India bowl, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja return
Win toss, bowl first
The team winning the toss batted first in the first two Tests. India have won the toss here at the Gabba, and they're bowling first. "A little bit of grass, looks a little soft as well," Rohit Sharma says. "We want to try and make use of the conditions."
For what it's worth, the team bowling first has won six of the seven most recent Gabba Tests.
Pat Cummins says he would have done "one of those two" when asked if he'd have batted or bowled. Goes with his recent, reveal-nothing persona from social-media videos when he's said "bowler" and "batter" when asked to describe Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli in one word.
In their bid to do so, they've made two significant changes to their side. One is in their fast bowling, with the control of Akash Deep preferred over the hit-the-deck but slightly hit-or-miss Harshit Rana. Ravindra Jadeja, their go-to spinner overseas for so many years, makes his first appearance of the series, and his presence will shore up India's batting significantly.
Just the one change for Australia, and we've known what it was going to be, with Josh Hazlewood returning from injury and Scott Boland going back onto the bench.
One all, three to go
Hello again, and what a series we're having. Can't think of anyone, including perhaps members of both teams, who'd have been displeased if you'd told them before it all began that we'd go to Brisbane at 1-1 with all to play for. The bane of the five-Test series is one team beginning to dominate too early, and that certainly hasn't happened so far. India were by far the better team in Perth, and Australia by far the better team in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Conditions gave the winning team windows of advantage in both Tests, and both teams had the quality to capitalise on those windows. How will it go here at the Gabba, the venue that until recently was the most formidable home-team fortress in all Test cricket? India changed that perception with a magical win here in 2021, and they're back now, those memories still fresh. If this Test match is half as gripping as that one, we will all have been thoroughly entertained.
