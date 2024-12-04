Over-rate penalties: Frustrated Stokes wants clear communication from ICC

Ben Stokes has asked the ICC to revisit its over-rate thresholds and criticised them for not engaging with players, after both New Zealand and England copped over-rate penalties from their first Test in Christchurch

Both teams were docked three World Test Championship (WTC) points with 15% match fee fines across the board last week at Hagley Oval. New Zealand now face a stiffer task to make the WTC final next year, dropping from fourth to fifth in the table. England are sixth in the WTC, in part because of over-rate fines that have seen them docked 22 points in the 2023-25 cycle, and had lost 19 of the 28 points gained during the 2023 Ashes on similar grounds.

At the end of the first Test, Stokes was seen having a long conversation with match referee David Boon, who imposed the sanctions. Having initially voiced his displeasure at the punishment on his Instagram, Stokes used a media opportunity on Wednesday at Basin Reserve to elaborate on his grievances ahead of the second Test - some of them backdated to the Lord's Test against Australia in 2023.

"The most frustrating thing, from both teams' points of view, is that the game finished early, there was a result," Stokes said. "But I think the frustration actually stems back to last year in the Ashes where it was the first time I really brought it up to the match referee and the umpires.

"I guess the most frustrating thing is that it's always an issue depending on where you are in the world and the style of cricket that's played. There's never an over-rate issue in Asia because of how much spin is played.

"There's so many tactical decisions that you need to make, whether that be chatting with the bowler or field changes. As a captain, I like to change things quite a lot and the field could be completely different six balls in an over. But that's not taken into consideration. And getting told to just 'hurry up' isn't going to fix it, because we're out there playing a game.

"The times and the rules are the same wherever you go in the world. From a player's point of view - and I'm not the only one who shares this opinion - we would like to have a lot more communication with the ICC around this."

The point regarding the different speeds of play based on conditions and bowlers predominantly used is a sound one. But it should be noted that offspinner Shoaib Bashir bowled 20 of England's 91 overs in the first innings of the first Test.

Stokes was particularly irked that having relayed his thoughts on the need for a more flexible over-rate framework - particularly to mitigate for in-game tactics - to match referee Andy Pycroft at the end of the Lord's Test, he has yet to hear back from the ICC. This despite being told a dialogue would be forthcoming.

Stokes revealed that he has not signed an over-rate chargesheet - the document from the match referee confirming a team is going to incur a penalty - since Lord's as a mild form of protest.

That being said, he accepted the charges levelled in Christchurch by standing umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton, as did New Zealand skipper Tom Latham.

"The two conversations I've had with the match referees have actually been very good and the match referees have handled it very, very well and been very understanding from a player's point of view," Stokes said. "But it's been over a year now since I made some comments around the over rates and still to this day we're yet to hear any response back from anyone at the ICC around that.

"I've not signed an over-rate sheet since Lord's in the Ashes just until we hear some communication back from the ICC that we're still waiting for. Captains have to sign over-rate sheets and fines and stuff, but I have said 'no' until I have the conversations. But they still take the fines off you anyway."

Jacob Oram , the New Zealand assistant coach, was on the same page as Stokes but was more focussed on learning lessons.

New Zealand's hopes of making the WTC final have been badly hit because of the sanction • Joe Allison/Getty Images

"There are results in most Test matches now and runs are being scored at a frenetic pace and wickets are falling all over the place, there is a lot of entertainment," Oram said on Wednesday. "If you bowl 90 overs or 85 overs, there is a lot of stuff going on and I think we need to find a balance and getting some understanding.

"It's a lesson we're going to have to take on the chin and learn from. It just comes down to hustle, making sure guys are providing that energy and bowlers are doing their job and everyone is getting into position as quickly as they can."

Stokes did have sympathy with match-going fans who end up feeling shortchanged when a full 90 overs are not bowled in a day. In England, where tickets are particularly expensive, over-rates have been a talking point among a section of supporters.