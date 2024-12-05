Matches (13)
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test at Wellington, NZ vs ENG, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Wellington, December 06 - 10, 2024, England tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
England FlagEngland
Today
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 14:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Ravindra
10 M • 913 Runs • 48.05 Avg • 61.07 SR
KS Williamson
7 M • 772 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 51.53 SR
JE Root
10 M • 1041 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 66.6 SR
HC Brook
10 M • 921 Runs • 57.56 Avg • 82.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Henry
7 M • 38 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 33.5 SR
W O'Rourke
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.59 Econ • 40.03 SR
AAP Atkinson
9 M • 43 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 35.27 SR
CR Woakes
8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.99 Econ • 50.2 SR
NZ
ENG
Player
Role
Tom Latham (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Blundell 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Tim Southee 
Bowler
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
England tour of New Zealand
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2567
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days6,7,8,9,10 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
SA95316459.26
AUS138419057.69
SL105506050.00
NZ126606947.92
ENG20109110242.50
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table