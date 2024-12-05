Matches (13)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
GSL 2024 (3)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test at Wellington, NZ vs ENG, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
W
W
W
L
England
L
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 913 Runs • 48.05 Avg • 61.07 SR
7 M • 772 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 51.53 SR
ENG10 M • 1041 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 66.6 SR
ENG10 M • 921 Runs • 57.56 Avg • 82.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 38 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 33.5 SR
8 M • 28 Wkts • 3.59 Econ • 40.03 SR
ENG9 M • 43 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 35.27 SR
ENG8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.99 Econ • 50.2 SR
Squad
NZ
ENG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2567
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9,10 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Over-rate penalties: Frustrated Stokes wants clear communication from ICC
"The most frustrating thing is that it's always an issue depending on where you are in the world and the style of cricket that's played"