Who has inflicted the most golden ducks in Test cricket?

Brook's seven hundreds are the most by any batter in their first ten away Tests, beating Don Bradman's six • Getty Images

I wondered about bowlers, too: the 19th-century England player George Lohmann leads the way there, with 76 wickets in his first ten away Tests. The contrasting West Indians Alf Valentine and Andy Roberts share second spot with 62 wickets, one ahead of another West Indian, Wes Hall, with Pakistan's Mohammad Asif next on 60.