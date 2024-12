Who has inflicted the most golden ducks in Test cricket?

The England opener Zak Crawley hit the sixth ball of last week's second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, bowled by Tim Southee, for a straight six. Rather surprisingly perhaps, this appears to be only the second time anyone has hit a six in the first over of a Test: in Mirpur in November 2012 , the West Indian opener Chris Gayle crashed the very first ball of a Test for six, and added another from the fourth delivery. The bowler that day, Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi , was an offspinner making his Test debut - so Crawley is the first man to collect a six in the first over of a Test off a quick bowler.