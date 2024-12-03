Matches (35)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Bulawayo, December 03, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
9 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 130 SR
Irfan Khan
4 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 139.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Haris Rauf
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 10.89 SR
Abbas Afridi
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 11.33 SR
Squad not yet announced
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2998
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days3 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Pakistan in Zimbabwe News

New-look Pakistan go 1-0 up after Zimbabwe lose 8 for 31

From 77 for 2, Zimbabwe collapsed to 108 all out in their chase

Chance for Zimbabwe and Pakistan to get their T20I houses in order

While context might be missing in this T20I series - especially for Pakistan, who have a Champions Trophy to worry about - we could be in for some intrigue

Ghulam maiden ton, bowlers help Pakistan seal series

Ayub, Ahmed, Rauf picked up two wickets apiece to bowl Zimbabwe out for 204 in chase of 304

Ayub's 53-ball century levels series after Abrar and Salman strangle Zimbabwe

It was one-way traffic from the time the Pakistan spinners put on a show, with Zimbabwe below par with bat, ball, and in the field

Muzarabani, spinners help Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in rain-hit opener

Zimbabwe blessed the rains down in Bulawayo, although they might not have needed it

