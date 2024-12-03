Matches (35)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
W
W
W
L
Pakistan
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK9 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 130 SR
PAK4 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 139.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 10.89 SR
PAK5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 11.33 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
Squad not yet announced
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2998
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|3 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
