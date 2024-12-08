Stokes lauds England's 'more dominant cricket' for series win in NZ

Ben Stokes has credited England's "more dominant cricket" for securing their first series win in New Zealand since 2008, with Black Caps captain Tom Latham ceding his side were unable to cope with the pressure they were put under by the tourists.

England needed just three days to secure a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, rounding out a thrashing of 323 runs at the Basin Reserve on Sunday afternoon. It comes a week after winning the opener at Hagley Oval by eight wickets.

England arrived on day three on 378 for 5 in their second innings, already leading by 533. Joe Root's 36th Test hundred eventually set New Zealand an improbable 583. They were bowled out for 259.

The bulk of the work had been done on day one. England battled seaming conditions by sprinting to 280 all out inside 55 overs thanks to a remarkable 123 from Player-of-the-Match Harry Brook. They then channeled those same conditions to dismiss New Zealand for 125 in their first innings, with Brydon Carse's 4 for 46 and Gus Atkinson's 4 for 31 (including a hat-trick to finish the innings) leading the charge.

Stokes asserted it was England's aggressive nature that allowed them to boss this match, and the series so far, particularly when up against it. Here, they were 43 for 4 before making it to 280. It was reminiscent of the first Test, when they rallied from 71 for 4 to make 499 - courtesy another Brook century - after New Zealand had posted 348.

"To play the more dominant cricket over the days we have played so far," answered Stokes when asked how this first away win in New Zealand for 16 years had been achieved.

"In this Test in particular, on day one we were 43 for 4 to be here on the winning side on day three is quite phenomenal. We got bowled out in fifty overs (54.5) but we had 270 runs on the board which was a good score on that day one-wicket, and then we obviously had time left with the ball to be able to make some inroads. To score 270 and take five wickets at the end of day one (New Zealand closed on 86 for 5) really set this game up."

"We back ourselves to be able to go out there and change games and we feel that there needs to be a bit of impetus put into the game, particularly with the bat.

"As a bowler you want to be able to plonk it on a length and plonk it onto the top of off stump over and over again. But sometimes when a batter is brave enough to take you on and knock you off your length, it's very hard to commit to still doing that."

Latham begrudgingly agreed with the sentiment. Though New Zealand knew what to expect - this was their seventh meeting and sixth defeat against England in the Bazball era. They were unable to halt the tourists' - especially Brook's - intent.

"It's the pressure they are able to put you under, especially with the bat. I think on day one it was offering enough for our bowlers and the way Harry played in that innings was outstanding.

"Credit where it's due. The way he played puts you under pressure from ball one. He played some incredible shots that you don't necessarily see from other teams around the world."

Meanwhile, Stokes was unwilling to be drawn on whether Jacob Bethell has emerged as a challenger to Ollie Pope's regular position at No.3.

Following Jordan Cox's broken finger , sustained on the final morning of England's warm-up match in Queenstown, the decision was made to move Pope to six to allow him to keep wicket, with Bethell, the spare batter, brought in at first drop.

Jacob Bethell seamlessly slotted into No.3 in New Zealand • AFP/Getty Images

Bethell struck an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls to take England over the line in their chase of 104 in the first Test, and bettered it with 96 in the second innings at Wellington. He missed out on what would have been his first professional century in just his 22nd first-class appearance.

Pope has also excelled lower down the order. A vital 77 last week was followed by an equally important 66 here, both in rebuilding, fifth-wicket first innings stands with Brook, of 151 and 174, respectively.

Pope has stated he wants to return to three, where he has been throughout Stokes' tenure. But a conundrum is on the horizon with Bethell's excellence and the return of Jamie Smith, who missed this tour for the birth of his son, Noah, who arrived last week.

Stokes side-stepped the question, but heaped praise on the 21-year-old Bethell for the way he has stepped up a level in an unfamiliar role.

"I know there was a bit made of Beth batting at three with his inexperience and the lack of first-class cricket batting up the top of the order.

"But me and Baz don't think like that. You've got a young lad with so much potential and so much talent, why not let him go out there and expose himself to Test cricket at its toughest.