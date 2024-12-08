Stats - England's first series win in NZ since 2008, New Zealand's worst home defeat
All the stats highlights from the Wellington Test in which Root, Brook and Atkinson broke records
4 - Consecutive Test defeats for New Zealand at home. They lost the two-match series against Australia 2-0 before their back-to-back defeats to England. It had happened only once before, when New Zealand suffered five consecutive Test defeats at home between 1955 and 1956.
2008 - England's previous Test series win in New Zealand when they beat the hosts by a 2-1 margin in the three-match series. England have played four series in New Zealand in these 15 years, losing two and drawing the other two.
323 - The margin of New Zealand's defeat in Wellington is their worst in terms of runs at home. The previous biggest was by 299 runs against Pakistan in Auckland in 2001. The 323-run defeat is also New Zealand's third-biggest by runs in Tests.
3 - The 323-run win is England's fourth-biggest win, away from home, by runs in Tests. It is also their second-biggest win outside of home since 1934, just behind the 329-run win against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2003.
36 - Hundreds by Joe Root in Tests are the joint-fifth-most by any batter, alongside Rahul Dravid. Root did go past Dravid in the list of the most 50-plus scores in Tests. He is now only one of the four batters with 100 or more 50-plus scores.
7 - Hundreds for Harry Brook in 10 Tests away from home. These are the most by any batter in his first 10 Tests on foreign soil. Don Bradman and Ken Barrington stand next with six centuries apiece.
10 - Matches Gus Atkinson took to complete the treble of a century, a 10-wicket match haul, and a hat-trick. He is the quickest among the seven men with this treble, with the previous fastest being Johnny Briggs in 18 Tests.
140 - Runs aggregated by New Zealand's top five batters across both innings in the Wellington Test. It is the lowest by them in a Test match at home since the 2000 Auckland Test against Australia, where they aggregated only 109 runs.
82.3 - Overs batted by England in their second innings without playing out a maiden. It is the second-longest Test innings not to feature a maiden, behind England's 88.5 eight-ball overs against South Africa in Durban in 1939.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo